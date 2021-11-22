The Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester wins Hotel of the Year award for 2021

The Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester has been crowned Hotel of the Year at the Bespoke Hotels BeFactor Awards.

The hotel, which is independently owned, is part of the Bespoke Hotels group which hosted the awards at Hotel Brooklyn in Manchester last week.

Hotel of the Year was awarded to the Kings Head for continuing to thrive and expand despite unprecedented challenges facing the hospitality industry over the past year. The team at the Kings Head were praised for responding fantastically well to all the change during the pandemic, as well as growing the business by opening 14 new bedrooms, adding a new restaurant, redeveloping the Corn Hall Deli and opening a new wine shop Corn Hall Cellars - Cirencester

General Manager Michael Obray said the award is a testament to a phenomenal team effort over the past 12 months.

“This award is dedicated to our staff and our guests, a huge thank you for all the support!”

The Kings Head Hotel in Market Place, which dates to the 14th century, has 52 individually styled bedrooms and nine one-bedroom apartments as well as characterful private dining rooms, a courtyard and roof terrace. It is a popular wedding venue and also hosts regular jazz and wine-tasting events.

In addition to winning the Hotel of the Year accolade from Bespoke Hotels’ portfolio of 87 properties across the country, the hotel’s Head Housekeeper, Fay Butler, also won Housekeeping Employee of the Year.

Fay, who has worked at the Kings Head for seven years, said: “I was very honoured to have been nominated for Employee of the Year and was so delighted for both myself and my team to win the award.”

www.kingshead-hotel.co.uk