TRAVEL NEWS: How you can travel to the stunning Italian island of Capri without leaving Sussex

ROCK ON!

Elvis Presley's acoustic guitar is at Hard Rock Hotel Marbella - Credit: supplied

The latest Hard Rock Hotel has opened in Marbella and is set to electrify the Costa Del Sol. The adults-only property in Puerto Banús has a VIP rooftop infinity pool and bar, swimming pool set in an oasis-like garden and an incredible curated collection of music memorabilia featuring Spanish icons as well as international music legends,

Notable pieces everyone will want to see include an acoustic guitar from the King, Elvis Presley, a satin purple jacket worn by prince and one of Lady Gaga’s sequinned dresses.

There are 383 rooms, including 64 suites blending Hard Rock’s signature musically-infused asthetic with local cultural icons from Picasso to Flamenco. Just 40 minutes from Malaga Airport, in one of the most exclusive regions in Spain, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella’s introductory nightly rates start from £253. www.hardrockhotels.com/marbella.

WHALE WATCH

Go whale watching on an ORCA Ambassador cruise - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ambassador Cruise Line has partnered with marine conservation charity, ORCA to launch the first cruise ‘Anti-Whaling’ campaign as part of the cruise line’s continued investment into sustainable cruising. Two Ocean Conservationists from ORCA, who are dedicated to studying and protecting whales, dolphins and porpoises in UK and European waters, will be onboard Ambience in 2022 and 2023, on 11 sailings totalling over 200 days and will help guests spot whales and educate them on the threats facing the marine environment. They will also involve them in conservation projects on the ship and the role tourism can play in helping to protect marine life for future generations.

Guests can join plenty of ORCA cruises including Iceland’s Land of the Northern Lights, an 11-night voyage departing March 23, 2023, which costs from £949 per person. www.ambassadorcruiseline.com

LUXURY GLAMPING

Go glamping in a log cabin near Cooden, Sussex - Credit: supplied

Go camping in style in a log cabin set in the grounds of a 17th century manor on the coast near Bexhill with sweeping views over the South Downs. Spend days discovering local trails over the Downs or visiting the nearby beaches before relaxing in a wood-fired hot tub.

With just three cabins, Norman’s Bay, Pevensey Bay and The Cooden, sleeping up to four people (and with room for a dog) this is a rural idyll. Every cabin has a sofa bed, kitchenette, and is kitted out with country-style décor, games, and hot chocolate and marshamallows to toast over a chiminea outdoors. If its chilly there are plenty of rugs and even a hot water bottle. Book a massage or reflexology to enjoy in the privacy of your own cabin for the ultimate in relaxation. From £200 a cabin per night. www.barnhornglamping.co.uk.

DOLCE VITA

Be transported to sun-drenched Capri with the new Light Blue Italian Love scent - Credit: supplied

Travel to Capri without leaving home with the latest limited edition Light Blue Italian Love fragrance, a fresh new take on the iconic, Light Blue scent by Dolce & Gabbana, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary.

Just a spritz of the floral and fruity original created by master perfumer Olivier Cresp or the 2022 limited edition scent for summer 2022 will transport you to the sun-drenched Mediterranean island.

Zesty notes of Calabrian lemon and crisp Granny Smith Apple, along with heady jasmine and warm amber, perfectly capture a summer by the sea. There’s a For Him version, Light Blue Italian Love Pour Homme, if you need a companion. Who needs a villa when you can holiday every day?

£84, 100ml available at boots.com and The Perfume Shop.