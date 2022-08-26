Why a stay in a Rye ambulance station is just what the doctor ordered

The latest on hotel breaks, cruises and staycations

Rye R 'n' R

St John has been stylishly converted into a four-bedroom home - Credit: Wojciech Ketz

If you’re in need of some emergency r ‘n’ r – and who isn’t? - then a stay at stylish St John, a former 1950’s St John ambulance station in Rye is just what the doctor ordered.

Converted by award-winning interior architect Marta Nowicka, up to eight can comfortably stay at the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property which has a double-sided wood burner in the open plan living space, a kitchen table made of reclaimed beach timber rescued from Camber Sands and ambulance doors leading onto a terraced garden.

The town of Rye is one of the coastal Cinque Ports and full of antique, vintage, interior design emporiums along with other independent art galleries, gastro pubs and restaurants. With immediate access to the surrounding rolling landscape, it offers great walks plus a boom of award-winning vineyards such as Oxney Organic, Tillingham Wines and Chapel Down – all great for a taster day experience.

There are three beaches located within a 10-minute drive; Camber Sands, Winchelsea Beach and Pett Level Beach - famous for David Bowies’ ‘Ashes to Ashes’ video. Prices start from £450 per night www.domstayandlive.com

Dream Holiday

Dream boat, the Disney Dream - Credit: Steven Diaz

Disney fans will be able to have their dream holiday next summer on the cruise line’s new ship, the Disney Dream, which will be sailing around the British Isles and Mediterranean for its inaugural season in Europe.

With sailings from four to 11 nights, the Disney Dream will sail from Barcelona and Rome throughout the Mediterranean, including a first-ever seven-night sailing to the Greek Isles with stops in the picture postcard ports of Santorini and Mykonos.

In late summer, the luxurious ship will depart from Southampton and cruise to Spain, France, Norway, Iceland and around the British Isles. There is plenty to do on board for all the family with award-winning kids clubs, Broadway-style shows, fine-dining and casual restaurants and a spa – and Mickey and Minnie, of course.

A four-night Spain or France cruise from Southampton on ‘Disney Dream’ in the school holidays 2023 starts from £851 per person calling at Bilbao, Spain or La Rochelle, France departing and returning to Southampton. Prices are based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 3 – 9) sharing a Deluxe Verandah Stateroom. The price includes full board meals, inclusive entertainment on board, taxes, fees and port charges. Disneycruise.co.uk.

Tour de Switzerland

Cycling in Lausanne - Credit: © davidcarlierphotography.com

Inspired by the 2022 Tour de France to take a cycling holiday? Lausanne, in Switzerland – otherwise known as the Olympic Capital of the World is the idyllic destination for an active vacation.

This year the Tour de France cyclists travelled through 9km of Lausanne’s hills as part of the eighth stage of the race and you can follow their trail around the Vaud Capital, including the 12 per cent incline of the Avenue d’Ouchy (yes that really does – aptly - have an ouch in it!).

But if that’s a bit too active, you can take a half day guided e-bike tour organised by Bikapa from Vevey to the UNESCO-listed Lavaux Vineyard Terraces with a half way stop for wine tasting surrounded by striking mountainous views.

Explore the many cycling routes from the city, and then check out the range of outdoor activities from wild swimming in Lake Geneva, western Europe’s largest freshwater lake, to various watersports. Relax after all that activity on the city’s Vidy beach. And for the ultimate place to stay, why not stay at Chateau d’Ouchy, on the lake front where you can cycle straight from their door to the vineyards or cool off in the nearby lake during warmer climates.

Nightly rates tart from 250 CHF (approx. £210) per night for a Superior Room www.lausanne-tourisme.ch/en/

Splash out!

Swim-up suite at Excellence El Carmen, Cancun - Credit: supplied

Why have one pool at your holiday resort when you can have seven as well as four outdoor Jacuzzis and five whirlpools. There literally is water everywhere you look at Excellence Playa Mujeres, the luxurious adults-only hotel in Cancun. From the two-mile stretch of powder beach, to the pools, and watersports centre this five-star retreat has it all. You can even book a Junior Swim-Up Suite with direct access to the pool and lounge bed a deux in your own private terrace for those early morning dips before heading off for a round of golf on the Greg Norman signature course.

Prices start from £2,049pp for seven nights all-inclusive, based on two sharing, in May 2023 and includes return flights from London Gatwick and resort transfers.