See photos of Norfolk's breathtaking tulip fields

Published: 4:46 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM April 28, 2021

The rolling fields of colourful tulips bloom every year and become a social media sensation during April and May



When asked to imagine a field of tulips, visions of swathes of the flower in a Dutch field, meticulously lined according to colour might enter your mind. But you needn't look further than King's Lynn to see a breathtaking kaleidoscope of the colourful flower as it is home to its own tulip fields.





The flowers bloom from late April and adorn the field with pinks, purples, yellows, reds and more vibrant hues that are particular to tulips.





The fields at Norfolk Tulips in King's Lynn are some of the biggest of their type in the country.





The fields are open for visitors although they were so popular that all 4,000 tickets for the openings have completely sold out at the time of writing, and it's not hard to see why.





Located just off the A148, the fields draw lots of attention every year.





The tulips are grown for sale in supermarkets and shops, providing a little slice of colour to dining tables all over the country.





It's not hard to see why these are plastered across social media each year! See a video of the blooms below:





