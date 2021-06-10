10 amazing places on Airbnb in Devon

Published: 3:26 PM June 10, 2021

Why not make your summer truly special with one of these venues - Credit: Devin Kleu, Unsplash

We list the unique and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Devon for your perfect and memorable summer holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Devon alone.

But what if you want something a bit more unusual? What better way to make memories that with a place to rest your head that is totally different to your usual hotel or rental? Airbnb have got you covered on that front too with thousands of alternative listings across the country and beyond. If you want to make your summer truly special, why not book a few days at one of these 10 spots.

1. Shepherds Hut with hot tub, Okehampton

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

2. Eco-Treehouse, Eworthy

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

3. The Pod Treehouse, Churchstanton (just over the Somerset border)

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

4. Island Retreat, Bovey Tracey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

5. Victorian Castle, Teignmouth

9 guests | 5 bedrooms | 6 beds

6. The Gatehouse, Ottery St. Mary

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

7. Converted Shipping Container, Poltimore

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 1 beds

8. Yannon Towers, Teignmouth

10 guests | 5 bedrooms | 7 beds

9. Dingle Dell Annexe, Ottery St. Mary

6 guests | 3 bedrooms | 4 beds

10. Iglulu, Northlew

4 guests | 4 bedrooms | 1 beds