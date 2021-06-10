Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
10 amazing places on Airbnb in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 3:26 PM June 10, 2021   
The inside of a shepherds hut, a bed stretches across the far end and a desk sits next to it.

Why not make your summer truly special with one of these venues - Credit: Devin Kleu, Unsplash

We list the unique and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Devon for your perfect and memorable summer holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Devon alone.

But what if you want something a bit more unusual? What better way to make memories that with a place to rest your head that is totally different to your usual hotel or rental? Airbnb have got you covered on that front too with thousands of alternative listings across the country and beyond. If you want to make your summer truly special, why not book a few days at one of these 10 spots. 

1. Shepherds Hut with hot tub, Okehampton

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbButtercup’s Shepherd Hut~Secluded Luxury~Hot Tub

2. Eco-Treehouse, Eworthy

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbYeworthy Eco-Treehouse - Off-Grid, Private Retreat

3. The Pod Treehouse, Churchstanton (just over the Somerset border)

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on Airbnbthe pod@springwater

4. Island Retreat, Bovey Tracey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbIsland retreat

5. Victorian Castle, Teignmouth 

9 guests | 5 bedrooms | 6 beds

View on AirbnbVictorian gothic ‘fairytale’ castle/folly in Devon

6. The Gatehouse, Ottery St. Mary

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbThe Gatehouse unique cosy round cob retreat for 2

7. Converted Shipping Container, Poltimore

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbConverted Shipping Container Nestled in an Idyllic Meadow

8. Yannon Towers, Teignmouth 

10 guests | 5 bedrooms | 7 beds

View on AirbnbYannon Towers. A unique castle with magical views!

9. Dingle Dell Annexe, Ottery St. Mary

6 guests | 3 bedrooms | 4 beds

View on AirbnbDingle Dell Annexe - As seen on Grand Designs!

10. Iglulu, Northlew

4 guests | 4 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on Airbnbiglulu
