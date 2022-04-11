9 incredible places to stay in Cornwall this summer

We’ve rounded up some of the most unique spots across Cornwall to enjoy some well-earned rest, whether you’re looking for the fabulously decadent, wonderfully whimsical, or romantically remote.

Lavender Parc

Where: Underlane, Helston

Why: Cornwall’s first open air hotel is home to six transparent geodesic domes dotted amongst 12acres of countryside in an area renowned for stargazing, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your bed, or by viewing through your very own telescope. Each deck provides tables and chairs, and even a bath where you can delight in a soak unlike any other. There’s also a sunken amphitheatre where you’ll find a warming fire, weather-permitting, and the opportunity to cook your own food beneath the stars.

USP: Sleeping in the great outdoors, but with the bonus of keeping snug – and pulling the curtains across for privacy.

Cost: £175 per night to stay with a 10% discount for three-night stays or more (lavenderparc.co.uk).

Stargazy Cabin

Stargazy Cabin, Treyone Cottage - Credit: Simon Plant

Where: Seaton, just east of Looe

Why: Located at the end of a farm track, you can look forward to complete seclusion at Stargazy Cabin. There’s more than a hint of the old Wild West about this one-bedroom wooden cabin, but this is rustic in the most luxurious sense with a king size bed, jet shower, Smart TV, wood burner, espresso machine and a bedroom veranda, which makes the perfect setting for a morning coffee.

USP: Ease weary muscles in the private hot tub, where you can watch the sun go down and savour the pastoral views.

Cost: A seven-night self-catering stay in March costs from £262 pp (£523 total). £20 supplement for a dog (holidaycottages.co.uk).

The Railholiday

Railholiday - Credit: railholiday.co.uk

Where: St Germans and Hayle

Why: There’s something undeniably romantic about sleeping on an old-fashioned train, and with these loving restored carriages, you don’t have the worry of missing your stop. The family-run business has achieved many accolades since its inception in 1998, including an appearance on Michael Portillo’s Great British Railway Journeys (twice) and welcomes many return visitors who are bowled over by the characterful accommodation. There are five eco-conscious self-catering carriages in total, providing all the amenities and atmosphere you need, in addition to the unique locations.

USP: Train fanatics will especially love The Old Luggage Van and The Travelling Post Office for their proximity to the main line in St Germans. There’s also a viewing deck at Harvey in Hayle.

Cost: From £100 a night, with three or four-day short breaks available from November to March (weeks only from April to October). There is a £50 discount for residents of Cornwall and Devon, or those arriving by train (railholiday.co.uk)

The Island

The Island in Newquay - Credit: theislandcornwall.uk



Where: Towan Beach, Newquay

Why: Chances are you’ve seen The Island, perched high on an isolated rock above Towan Beach, but did you know it’s possible to book this one-of-a kind property? The three-bedroom house, which can only be accessed via a private suspension bridge, has a farmhouse style kitchen, a cosy sitting room with two wood burners and rocking chairs, a picturesque garden that wraps around the property, and a sun deck that calls for sundowners while you take in the vast sea views.

USP: A chance to experience your very own private island with panoramic sea views, and a choice of flags you can hoist each morning for the beachgoers below.

Cost: From £1,380 for a long weekend (three nights) or midweek break (four nights). In addition, there’s an all-year 25% discount if only two people are staying.

(theislandcornwall.uk)

Frogwell Chapel

Frogwell Chapel - Credit: sykescottages.co.uk



Where: Frogwell near Callington in the Tamar Valley

Why: If you’re after some peace and quiet, you’d be hard pressed to find a greater sense of sanctuary than this rural and renovated former chapel. Fit for two, there’s a minimalist but cosy open-plan living space with streams of light, Chesterfield sofas, a high vaulted ceiling, electric fire, and period features dating back to 1864. There’s also a decking area overlooking a bucolic setting for al fresco relaxation and food, or head to nearby Callington for a bite to eat.

USP: The stained-glass windows, and original pulpit where the steps lead to a king size bed.

Cost: £368 for a minimum stay of two nights in March (sykescottages.co.uk)

Treehouse on the Lake

Tree House at Clowance - Credit: luxurylodges.com



Where: Clowance Estate, Praze-an-Beeble, Camborne

Why: For pure and unadulterated indulgence, check into your very own epic treehouse nestled amidst an enchanting woodland in the heart of Cornwall. There are two curved bedrooms, a shared bathroom and stylish kitchen and seating area inspired by the natural surroundings, as well as a timber terrace that offers views of the lake. If you can bring yourself to leave the luxurious lodge, there are all sorts of facilities to enjoy on site following a £5million refurbishment, including pool, spa, restaurant and golf course.

USP: It has to be the outdoor copper bathtub. Lie back in the suds and look up at the stars with a glass of bubbles.

Cost: £1200 for a four-night mid-week break (luxurylodges.com)

Tinker

Tinker - Credit: poshcornishcottages.co.uk



Where: Marhamchurch, just outside Bude

Why: This magical adults-only sanctuary provides all sorts of surprises for its visitors. The hidden haven incorporates a 17th century underground bothy, which houses a living area and kitchen that’s not dissimilar to something you’d see in The Hobbit, and two showman’s wagons, where you’ll find a bathroom, equipped with a cast iron bath and bedroom featuring a super-king size bed. Outside, in a picturesque meadow garden, there’s a firepit and two-person hot tub where you can bathe beneath festoon lighting.

USP: Absorbing the sheer fairy tale-like quality of the location, including a secret passageway that runs from the bothy to the wagons.

Cost: There’s a three-night minimum stay at all times, priced from £190 per night for two adults (poshcornishcottages.co.uk).

Dharma Campervan

Campervanning in Cornwall - Credit: Credit Yescapa



Where: Wherever you choose to park up

Why: You don’t have to travel to far-flung places to embark on an epic road trip when there’s so much to explore on your very own doorstep, and the most convenient, and cosy, way of doing that is by campervan. Rather than investing in your own, you can rent one, like Fernando’s campervan in Carnkie, close to Redruth. Called Dharma, it’s a two-berth Peugeot boxer that comes with a fully equipped kitchen, solar panel for off-grid living, a firepit and gazebo, snorkels and fins, camping chairs, and even a hot shower system following a renovation.

USP: The chance to wake up with a different breath-taking view every day.

Cost: From £444 for a five-day hire, including two insured drivers, breakdown cover and mileage (100 kms per day) (www.yescapa.co.uk).

Tremeer Farm Yurts

Tremeer Farm - Credit: John Hursey Pictures 2021



Where: Lanteglos-by-Fowey

Why: There are four decadent Mongolian-inspired yurts for those who want to experience camping but with all the creature comforts. Each curved yurt sits atop wooden decking and boasts a brass and iron bed, beautiful linens, and cosy furnishings, as well as a wood burning stove for chiller nights. Located in a wild meadow on a working farm, the yurts are thoughtfully spread out, providing plenty of privacy. Dependent on the booking, there is either shared or private kitchen and bathroom facilities, and a wood fired cedar hot tub for complete relaxation.

USP: Toasting marshmallows over the outdoor firepit surrounded by twinkling fairy lights and candle lanterns, or drifting off in the fireside hammock.

Cost: Prices start at £95 per night (based on a four-night midweek break). A week in August is £945 based on a family of four (yurtscornwall.com).