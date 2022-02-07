Holiday like a Hobbit in Cornwall this summer
- Credit: Buyagift
Check out these gorgeous and unusual places for a summer staycation in the South West.
2022 is set to be another year of staycation fun with top destinations across the UK being announced as people continue to lust after idyllic British holidays.
Aside from traditional staycations, it seems as though glamping experiences will be a big winner in 2022 too, with leading gift experience retailer, Buyagift reporting a whopping +248% increase in bookings of their top glamping getaway experience in 2021 compared to 2019.
Glamping experiences are available across the UK, ranging from tree houses to unique woodland huts. So, for those looking for something a little more unusual to experience this year, here’s the best weird and wonderful options available at Buyagift in the South West.
Two Night Break for Two at Acorn Camping
Location: Fowey, Cornwall
Price: £115
Get away from it all, without giving up any of your home comforts, with this glamping experience for two in stunning rural Cornwall. With a TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence, Acorn Camping and Glamping are set in the World Heritage Site of Luxulyan Valley, surrounded by untouched woodland for you to explore. If you choose to stay in a Hobbit Hut or Hobbit Hole, you will be given a generous starter pack with two small camping stoves and everything you need to cook and wash up.
Two Night Stay in The Nest Tree House
Location: Honiton, Devon
Price: £299
Nestled in the Blackdown Hills in Devon, The Nest Tree House offers a unique and tranquil two-night retreat for two. Tucked away amongst the trees and set nine metres above the ground in an English oak tree, this genuine treehouse is ideal for an escape from the rush of city life or for a romantic getaway. Climb the spiral staircase and prepare to relax in the cosy surroundings of this charming treehouse.
Shepherds Hut Two Night Stay for Two
Location: Stonehenge Inn, Salisbury Wiltshire
Price: £169
Stay for two nights in a cosy shepherd’s hut that’s just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Stonehenge. This traditional hut is a unique and magical place to stay in this enchanting area. Quirky, cosy and with modern comforts such as electricity, a bathroom, heating, and Wi-Fi, you will feel as if you’re in a fairy tale during your two-night break!