Published: 3:00 PM April 15, 2021



Brighton

For fans of hustle and bustle, Brighton is a superb option. With its famous boardwalk filled with fun delights, and whimsical high street of alleyways brimming with hidden gems, its the epitome of British holidaying.

Home options include trendy airy apartments with seaside views, wonderful for letting out to AirBnB types when you aren’t there. For a real treat, you could also buy a gorgeous cream terraced house with plenty of period décor touches. Popular tourist attractions include the iconic Royal Pavilion for historic indulgence and the Palace Pier for retro games and ice cream indulgence.





Rye

Although a smaller location, the cosiness and character Rye has truly makes it a delightful place to nestle down. It’s a beautifully preserved medieval town, and walking the charming streets will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a storybook. Rolling hills surround the area, and the Cuckmere Valley flows nearby. For a breath of sea air, the golden beach Camber Sands is close too.

Properties range from Victorian cottages just out of the centre to maisonettes in the heart of the town, so no matter what pace you want to go at, Rye can fall into step.



Eastbourne

For a quieter approach to sandy staycations, Eastbourne is a fine choice. Its promenade is filled with independent shops, including a Victorian tearoom and some of the best fish and chips (and gelato) around. Beachy head is a lovely spot for strolling across the shoreline, and there are plenty of cultural places to visit too such as the iconic Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

There are a variety of homes on offer in the area for every budget and taste, such as 1920s townhouses, modern contemporary houses or even modern penthouses by the Hamilton Quay.





Chichester

For a refined location with lots of style, the cathedral city of Chichester will serve you well for all your relaxation needs. The peaceful waters of West Dean Park are in the area, as well as the Bishop’s Palace Gardens. History-inclined minds will enjoy the Fishbourne Roman Palace, Goodwood House and the intricate beauty of the cathedral.

Snug cottages, lodges and cabins are all options for holiday houses just out the city centre, or if you want to be closer to the action, pastel-coloured terraced houses and central flats are great options too.

Arundel

This market town has a similar name to the one in the hit film Frozen, but it still has its own magical qualities that make it a wonderful location to purchase a holiday home. There's a glorious fairytale-esque castle that stands proudly, and even its own Swan(bourne) Lake. Foodies may be interested in the monthly Farmer’s Market.

The town is located close to South Downs National Park, which is a fantastic location for long walks. House prices are very reasonable in the area too.





Hastings

Lovingly named ‘1066 Country’ for the famous battle fought by William the Conqueror, this town is now known for its fishing ports and coastal features. The ruins of Hastings Castle, built by the Normans shortly after the clash, still watch over it and can be visited today.

Mobile homes and caravans are popular to purchase in the area, serving as a great way to meet likeminded people. They also make great landing pads for visiting local amenities, such as the timeless Hastings Old Town or even Hastings Country Park for views as far as France.