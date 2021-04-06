Published: 1:00 PM April 6, 2021

Round the Woods

Round the Woods is an off-grid glamping site located between Weston Longville and Lenwade and features a unique, bespoke roundhouse inspired by the owners' interest in the environment, outdoor living and self-sufficiency. As well as this space there are yurts on offer, and guests have included Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse when appeared on the hit BBC TV series Whitehouse and Mortimer; Gone Fishing.

Hi-rise luxury in the trees at West Lexham - Credit: Ian Burt

West Lexham Treehouses

Enjoy enchanting eco treehouse glamping, bell tents and cottages that sleep from five to 22 and are pet friendly. The tree houses are centrally heated, with log burners, luxury bedlinen and a fully equipped kitchen. There’s a garden café, a chemical free swimming pool plus wild swimming, paddle boarding and rowing. For a family of four to stay two nights at Ash Tree Temple in June it’s £582.

The Little Beach Bell Company does all the hard work for you - Credit: Matt Dunscombe

The Little Beach Bell Company

If you’re wanting the fun of camping without lugging stuff about and don’t fancy pitching or dismantling a tent yourself, this one’s for you. Simply pick a location, pay the pitch fee and turn up to find a fully equipped tent waiting for you. Five meter bell tents come with beds, blankets, string lights and more, and cost upwards of £80 per night. TLBBC also has permanent tents this August at Manor Farm, East Runton, costing around £186 for a family of four for two nights.

Hippersons Secret Water glamping pod - Credit: Hippersons Boatyard

Hippersons Boatyard

Hippersons on the Norfolk Broads takes riverside self-catering to another level, with quirky houseboats and glamping pods to suit all. A stay for three nights in Secret Garden is £480. Try the Sparrows & Amazons Package for £295 for stress-free planning and guaranteed adventure.

Lots of options for staying at Deepdale - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Deepdale Camping & Rooms

Discover the Norfolk coastline, whether staying on the multi-pitched campsite, private rooms or the fully equipped luxury tents. This is a quiet, green-tech campsite, so if you’re looking for peace and tranquility, this is your spot. A standard pitch for a motorhome is £10 per night. Luxury tents are £115 per night.

Enjoy a north Norfolk staycation at Kelling Heath camping site - Credit: Archant

Kelling Heath

Scandinavian redwood pine lodge cabins and luxury homes set in 300 acres of outstanding natural beauty on the north Norfolk coast. The lodges come complete with TV, central heating fitted kitchen and linen, so all you need to do is unpack, relax and enjoy the health SPA and gym. If you fancy camping instead you can choose from five pitch styles.

How about a yurt in a five-acre wildflower meadow? - Credit: Raynham Hall

Wild Meadow, Raynham

For those eager for a summer escape but not ready to return to a bustling resort or busy campsite, Wild Meadow, situated in the grounds of one the county's most beautiful stately homes, is glamorous camping in its truest sense. Four yurts in a five-acre wildflower meadow are the focal point of this secluded, countryside destination. And the shared Turnip Tent dining area and cooking tent provides space to prepare and enjoy food together.