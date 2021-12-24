Win

Dunston Hall near Norwich is one of the hotels you could choose for your break - Credit: Pellier Photography

Choose from a stunning collection of spa hotels around the country for your perfect start to the new year

Ready to relax, recharge and recuperate? Soon you could be enjoying some ‘you’ time, with the chance to win an incredible weekend away with spa treatments.

We’ve teamed up with The QHotels Collection, to give one of our lucky readers an exclusive overnight stay for two people at a spa hotel within the collection.

Bring a guest so you can both indulge in some pampering - Credit: Jonathan Cosh

With 17 gorgeous spa hotels across the UK, you’ll be able to leave your worries behind at the likes of historic hideaway, Slaley Hall - nestled deep in the serene North East landscape, or Crewe Hall, set in eight acres of stunning grounds in the peaceful Cheshire countryside, with its lavishly decorated historic house dating back to the 17th century. Also in the collection, Norton Park, set in blissful parkland just outside historic Winchester and Oulton Hall, Spa & Golf Resort very accessible to Leeds city centre, while set within the rolling Yorkshire countryside. All hotels perfect for those moments when all you crave is peace and quiet.

As well as tranquility, there’s delicious food and drink to be enjoyed while you’re away, with AA Rosette-winning restaurants and opulent Champagne bars within the spa resorts. Each hotel within the collection packs a culinary punch in its own distinctive way.

For a full list of The QHotels Collection spas, visit: qhotels.co.uk/our-spas/

Four-poster glamour awaits at Crewe Hall - Credit: Gerardo Jaconelli 2018

This incredible prize includes a one-night stay with breakfast, plus a two-course dinner and a spa treatment for two people.

Whether you’re looking for some solo pampering to start off the year or want to recoup with your nearest and dearest, you’ll have the haven of rest and relaxation where self-care and indulgence are the only thing on your to-do list. From facials that leave your skin glowing to massages and full body treatments that soothe you from head to toe, the expert treatments will leave you relaxed, refreshed and revitalized.







