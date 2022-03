Pampered pets will enjoy every second of their pet-cation at Wotton House Country Estate Hotel - Credit: Wotton House Country Estate Hotel

Take the chance to win a one-night stay for you and your dog at this historic country estate in Dorking, Surrey

Wotton House Country Estate Hotel was once home to John Evelyn, a botanist and arboriculture expert - Credit: Wotton House Country Estate Hotel





Get some rest and relaxation in the Jasmine Suite at Wotton House Country Estate Hotel - Credit: Wotton House Country Estate Hotel





Fill out my online form



To find out more, visit wottonhouse.co.uk



SUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to Surrey Life for the very best of the county – from food and drink to style and interiors