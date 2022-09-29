Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win a Winter Weekend Escape at St. Mellion Estate

Martha Griffiths

Published: 12:15 AM September 29, 2022
St Mellion Lodge refurb updates with models 210422

St Mellion Lodge has been through a huge refurb - Credit: Trevor Burrows

St. Mellion Estate are offering the chance to win a wonderful weekend away for four. 

The Cottage Collection at St. Mellion Estate in Cornwall opened in April 2022 having undergone a £2 million refurbishment. The Cottage Collection offers a range of two and three bedroom cottages, all beautifully nestled between the Championship golf courses.

All the cottages have been finished to a high end, offering a wonderfully homely feel with a touch of luxury. Each property has private parking and a private terrace or balcony perfect for al fresco dining.

St Mellion Lodge refurb updates 210422

Relax and recuperate during your stay - Credit: Trevor Burrows

The Prize...

~ Win a Winter Weekend Escape in a Two Bedroom Cottage (one bedroom plus bunk bedroom) at St. Mellion Estate (sleeps 4).

~ Enjoy complimentary use of the extensive Health Club inc 3 swimming pools, fitness suite & weights studio

~ Residential green fees* on both the Nicklaus Signature and Kernow Resort Golf Courses

The lodges as viewed through the trees

Win a weekend stay in a two bedroom lodge - Credit: St Mellion Estate

If you would like to find out more about booking a holiday at the new Cottage Collection at St. Mellion Estate please contact the Reservations Team on 01579 351351 / reservations@st-mellion.co.uk

St Mellion Lodge refurb updates 210422

St Mellion Lodges offer every luxury - Credit: Trevor Burrows

