Win
Win a Winter Weekend Escape at St. Mellion Estate
- Credit: Trevor Burrows
St. Mellion Estate are offering the chance to win a wonderful weekend away for four.
The Cottage Collection at St. Mellion Estate in Cornwall opened in April 2022 having undergone a £2 million refurbishment. The Cottage Collection offers a range of two and three bedroom cottages, all beautifully nestled between the Championship golf courses.
All the cottages have been finished to a high end, offering a wonderfully homely feel with a touch of luxury. Each property has private parking and a private terrace or balcony perfect for al fresco dining.
The Prize...
~ Win a Winter Weekend Escape in a Two Bedroom Cottage (one bedroom plus bunk bedroom) at St. Mellion Estate (sleeps 4).
~ Enjoy complimentary use of the extensive Health Club inc 3 swimming pools, fitness suite & weights studio
~ Residential green fees* on both the Nicklaus Signature and Kernow Resort Golf Courses
Most Read
- 1 Meet the Cornish witches keeping the craft alive
- 2 Meet Coffee Kev: brewing up success
- 3 New exhibition in Falmouth traces Arthurian legends
- 4 13 must-see shows this October in Herts
- 5 12 things to see and do in Derbyshire in October
- 6 What to see and do in Sturminster Newton
- 7 The best Devonshire restaurants to try this autumn
- 8 Win a £150 meal at the Rusty Bull Restaurant in Yorkshire
- 9 Doc Martin's surgery for sale in Cornwall
- 10 14 fantastic markets in Devon
If you would like to find out more about booking a holiday at the new Cottage Collection at St. Mellion Estate please contact the Reservations Team on 01579 351351 / reservations@st-mellion.co.uk