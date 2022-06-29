WIN a two-night getaway for two at Wivenhoe House, Essex

Win

Step into a world of relaxed luxury at Wivenhoe House Hotel with a getaway stay for two for two consecutive nights!

The Luxury Rooms in the Main House having been lovingly restored to reflect and celebrate the original 18th-century architecture of the beautiful building. From original wooden beams to sash windows, the en-suite bedrooms are all individually styled with traditional furniture. They also welcome the winner to enjoy a delicious, three-course meal, locally sourced food in the brasserie on one night of your stay. Just enter the competition below to be in with a chance to win.