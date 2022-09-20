Yorkshire farm The Grainary brings luxurious country life to the York Moors

Promotion

Sisters-in-law Bryony and Lauren Jackson talk about the understated luxury of their rural retreat and restaurant on

Tucked away on the North York Moors, The Grainary combines modern luxury with country life. The working farm had already been expanded by its previous owners to include a bed and breakfast, a tea room, and several holiday cottages. But it wasn’t until the Jacksons bought the property that it truly turned into a destination.

‘It was somewhere that our families have visited, and it's quite a special place,’ reminisces Lauren Jackson, one of The Grainary’s owners.

The views over the North York Moors from The Grainary's grounds and restaurant are breath-taking - Credit: The Grainary Harwood Dale Ltd

The family’s idea was to refresh the space while preserving its charm. And they’ve certainly been successful – with talented head chef, Keith Cochrane and the team turning the tea room into a sophisticated restaurant, and upgrading the bed and breakfast to a boutique hotel, the Jacksons have not been idle in the past 18 months. ‘It’s a bit of luxury, but at the same time it’s a rural retreat,’ adds Bryony Jackson, Lauren’s sister-in-law and farm co-owner.

Renovation season

The makeover of The Grainary was a team effort for the whole family, who managed the whole project with the help of designer Rachel McLane.

‘The best thing about it was that we've done it as a family – we have been involved [every step of the way] along with our husbands Carl and Scott,’ Lauren explains.

The rural retreat is, and has been, a family endeavour - Credit: The Grainary Harwood Dale Ltd

Yorkshire roots

The family were very clear that they wanted the renovation to be in keeping with the feel of the location. ‘We wanted to bring the outside inside,’ Bryony recalls. ‘It's so beautiful out there on the Yorkshire Moors.’

But The Grainary’s Yorkshire roots go well beyond the décor. The warm local community is an integral part of the venture’s success – from helpful neighbours to their fellow farmers who they buy their fresh produce from, and the farm’s team of local workers, the community spirit can be felt throughout.

This close-knit, country life ethos extends to the guests at the boutique hotel too. ‘We never shy away from the fact that it still is a working farm – we've got livestock on site and as a family, we all work hard on the farm,’ says Bryony.

‘We've always made sure that runs through the whole business, it's not just about being a luxury retreat – it's about people experiencing what life is like here,’ she says.

The farm animals are the first to welcome you when you stay at The Grainary - Credit: The Grainary Harwood Dale Ltd

Farm welcome

Indeed, the first to greet the visitors at The Grainary are the animals – a veritable menagerie ranging from goats and geese to pigs, donkeys, and sheep. Next on the welcoming committee is the breathtaking view of the entire valley, which Lauren compares to a ‘green screen, because it's almost not real’.

The restaurant, which overlooks the beautiful Harwood Dale, offers the best in fresh, seasonal, locally sourced produce, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or relax in the cosy lounge with a selection of draught beers and cask ales.

The stylish restaurant is loved by both locals and visitors - Credit: The Grainary Harwood Dale Ltd

The rooms in the boutique hotel, meanwhile, are kitted out with the essentials, including Yorkshire tea for a proper cuppa, and the family’s favourite Botham's of Whitby biscuits. Guests have a choice between the dog-friendly rooms on the ground floor, which open directly to the outside, the family rooms, or one of five uniquely-styled king bedrooms. So, whether you’re bringing your whole brood, your trusted furry friend, or whisking a loved one on a romantic getaway, the hotel can accommodate your needs.

That’s true of the team as well – everyone on the farm is happy to recommend walking routes, cycle paths, interesting things to see on the grounds, or even their favourite wine. ‘I always say, you arrive as a guest and you leave as a friend,’ shares Lauren.

Seasonal socials

Over the next year, the community aspect of The Grainary will expand with a series of seasonal events. ‘We'd like to [invite] people to learn about the lambing in the springtime, and also how we care for the animals, as well as a bit more about the farm and farming in general,’ say the owners.

Add in Halloween and Christmas events, as well as transforming the farm’s event barn into regular farmers markets where local producers and craftsmen can showcase their products, and there will be plenty to keep visitors entertained.

For more information visit grainary.co.uk



