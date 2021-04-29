What’s on this weekend in Norfolk

Published: 11:00 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM April 29, 2021

We have gathered some great things to do and events happening this weekend in Norfolk



Enjoy a weekend of drive-in cinema screenings



Visit the Norfolk Showground in your car this bank holiday weekend for four days of drive-in cinema screenings with films such as Pulp Fiction, Inside Out, Shrek, Labyrinth, Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future and Rocketman, there will be something for everyone.



Book your tickets on the Pop Up Pictures website here. For more outdoor and drive-in cinema events, read our round up.





Visit a beautiful open garden



Norfolk is blooming with an abundance of pretty gardens from small town centre havens to large and manicured country house parks. We have gathered 27 different gardens in Norfolk to visit for a peaceful day out.



Click here for the full round up, and check ahead for restrictions.





If the weather's nice, pack a picnic



Pack up a picnic box with a blanket, food and drinks and head out to one of these Norfolk beauty spots for an afternoon of picnicking. From the wide open skies of Blickling beach to the woodlands at Holkham, you're sure to find your perfect picnic haven. Click here for the full list.





Explore a fairytale bluebell woodland



During April and May, carpets of fragrant bluebells spring up among the trees in woodland across the country. They are a sign that spring has truly sprung and make for a breath taking sight when they're found in large numbers. Click here for 10 bluebell woods in Norfolk.





Go for a beach pub walk



Our beaches are known for their big open skies and expansive views, with lots of quiet places to sit and watch the waves and birds. These walks all have a lovely pub to visit during your walk. Take a walk from Thornham to Holme and pop to the pretty Lifeboat Inn garden for drinks or enjoy some alfresco drinks at The Ship Inn in Mundesley after a walk along the beach.





