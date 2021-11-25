6 of the places in Lancashire to find your Christmas turkey

The Tomlinson family

The Tomlinsons at Salwick Farm, Salwick, Preston have been turkey farming for over 20 years. Their traditional bronzed and white farm fresh Fylde turkeys are reared naturally to 22 weeks. Bronze 10lbs turkeys start at £38.50, Turkey rolls and crowns available on request.

Salwick Hall Farm, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 0YJ, order direct at tomlinsonturkeys.co.uk

Roast Mutton

Despite the name, this Kendal butcher is a favourite for turkeys. They work with a co-operative of small farms across Cumbria to offer a range of Christmas meats, with turkey being the most popular. Free range turkey starts at £14.30 per kg, and they need to be ordered no later than December 13 to be ready on the big day.

Email hello@roastmutton.co.uk or see roastmutton.co.uk

Roast Mutton, 40 Woolpack Yard, Kendal, LA9 8DX

PD Willacy, Poulton

Peter Willacy and his family have been farming turkeys and free range chickens for more than 55 years. They rear white and black turkeys and the meat is hung to tenderise the meat and develop the flavour.

Berrys Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde Lancashire, FY6 7LT,

01253 883470

Atkinsons Turkeys

Atkinson turkeys is a small family run farm in Briercliffe, Burnley. They mainly rear traditional bronze turkeys and the classic farm white birds, with some small free-range bronze turkeys too. All turkeys are raised on a natural drug-free diet and are not packed in plastic packaging. Orders can be placed online and collected on December 23 and 24.

Atkinsons Turkeys, Yeomans Farm, Halifax Road, Burnley, BB10 3QU, atkinsons-turkeys.co.uk

Woods Farm Fresh Turkeys

Wood’s Farm Fresh Turkeys is a small, family business run by John, Cathy, Mick, Maureen, Ben and Danny Woods. The business was started by Mick Woods who, generations ago, began farming with just a few turkeys. Each year more birds were added to the farm to meet the demand and now, 34 years later, they supply to butchers and people all over Lancashire. Orders can be places directly with the farm, and collected on December 23 or 24. 10lb oven ready white or bronze turkeys start at £38.

Knoll Lane, Little Hoole, Preston, PR4 4TB, woodsfarmfreshturkeys.com



Booths

With stores around Lancashire, Booths has a range of white turkeys, which are farm-assured, reared free-to-roam in light, airy barns with natural light. The Booths Bronze turkeys offer a more mature intense flavour, where the the birds are slow grown, game hung and plucked by hand when they’re at their best to eat. Order instore or online now and collect from December 21.

orders.booths.co.uk