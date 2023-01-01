Every month, Hampshire Life is your one-stop guide to this beautiful county encompassing food and drink venues, local events and brilliant ideas for days out with the family. Whether you want to learn more about our stunning towns and villages or are simply looking to spend an hour or so with the county’s celebrities, Hampshire Life is the perfect publication to keep you entertained all month. Hampshire Life is published 12 times a year.
With two national parks, historic coastline, ancient forests and buzzing towns and cities, Hampshire is a county with a diverse identity with a lot to shout about, and here at Hampshire Life we do just that. Each month we celebrate all that is great about living in this unique county, from showcasing our fabulous food and drink scene and discovering the next big business idea, to chatting with local celebrities and exploring Hampshire’s beautiful outdoors. We visit gorgeous gardens, bring you the latest in interiors, fashion and beauty and our monthly walks will have you out exploring hidden corners you never knew existed. With top-notch writers bringing reader stories to life, we share fascinating tales of great residents and thriving communities. Ideas for indulgent days out and guides on what to do, see and enjoy across the county are aplenty and our regular columnists are here to put a smile on your face with hilarious tales of life in their patch. Discover more about where you live and join Hampshire Life.
Subscribe to Hampshire Life today and enjoy free delivery to your door, and complimentary digital access on your phone, tablet or computer. Plus, enjoy great subscriber discounts.SUBSCRIBE TO Hampshire Life
Latest articles from Hampshire Life
Hampshire Life How to spot the return of the common tern this Spring
Hampshire Life The Southampton art club helping people through cancer
Hampshire Life Hampshire walk: East Meon and the South Downs Way
Hampshire Life 10 Hampshire villages that you should visit this year
Hampshire Life See inside this unusual conversion in Hampshire
Hampshire Life James Martin: I think 2023 will be my busiest year ever
Hampshire Life Exploring Winchester in Hampshire by bicycle
Hampshire Life Take a peek inside this stunning White House in Hamble
Hampshire Life Try the best wellness retreats in Hampshire for 2023
Hampshire Life What do lichens and mosses do for our wild spaces?
Hampshire Life Top places to stay for a winter getaway in Hampshire
Hampshire Life The Sunday School in Winchester home on the market for £1.5m
Hampshire Life Helen McGinn's best low alcohol drinks for Dry January
Hampshire Life The best events happening in Hampshire in January 2023
Hampshire Life How to make fair financial decisions during a divorce
Hampshire Life 5 great pubs to visit in Winchester
Hampshire Life Stunning picture of the frosty New Forest in January
Hampshire Life Review: Dreamgirls at The Mayflower in Southampton
Hampshire Life Review: Dreamgirls at The Mayflower in Southampton
Hampshire Life Is this the best hotel for a Christmas stay?
Hampshire Life 5 fun and unique ways to meet Father Christmas in Hampshire
Hampshire Life Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Hampshire in 2022
Hampshire Life Magical Christmas markets and fairs in Hampshire 2022
Hampshire Life 8 great pubs to visit in Southampton
Hampshire Life Remembering The Queen in Hampshire
Hampshire Life 15 of the best events for Heritage Open Days in Hampshire
Hampshire Life Megan McCubbin shares the best wildlife to spot this summer
Hampshire Life 17 amazing experience days in Hampshire
Hampshire Life Things to do in Hampshire this August bank holiday weekend
Hampshire Life 5 independent cinemas in Hampshire
Hampshire Life 7 of the best seafood restaurants in Hampshire
Hampshire Life What's on in Hampshire in July
Hampshire Life 25 fantastic free days out in Hampshire
Hampshire Life 5 indulgent afternoon teas on the Hampshire coast
Hampshire Life Charles Dickens has been flower bombed
Hampshire Life The best festivals to go to in Hampshire
Hampshire Life is the leading glossy magazine for the county, and together with our fantastic website and app, we can extend your message beyond our own magazine to wherever your target market goes online. With a highly engaged email newsletter, a loyal audience of subscribers and thriving social media accounts, we can place your display advertisement or content marketing directly in front of people with a passion for local products and services. Our readers are 70% ABC1, passionate about where they live and place importance on supporting the local economy. ADVERTISE WITH Hampshire Life