With two national parks, historic coastline, ancient forests and buzzing towns and cities, Hampshire is a county with a diverse identity with a lot to shout about, and here at Hampshire Life we do just that. Each month we celebrate all that is great about living in this unique county, from showcasing our fabulous food and drink scene and discovering the next big business idea, to chatting with local celebrities and exploring Hampshire’s beautiful outdoors. We visit gorgeous gardens, bring you the latest in interiors, fashion and beauty and our monthly walks will have you out exploring hidden corners you never knew existed. With top-notch writers bringing reader stories to life, we share fascinating tales of great residents and thriving communities. Ideas for indulgent days out and guides on what to do, see and enjoy across the county are aplenty and our regular columnists are here to put a smile on your face with hilarious tales of life in their patch. Discover more about where you live and join Hampshire Life.

Subscribe to Hampshire Life today and enjoy free delivery to your door, and complimentary digital access on your phone, tablet or computer. Plus, enjoy great subscriber discounts.