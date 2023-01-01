Devon Life is THE magazine for the county of Devon, celebrating all that makes it so fabulous. Get the latest information on the best places to visit and what's on and where to go each month. If you're a foodie, we have news on all the latest food and drink openings and innovations in the county, plus reviews of the best eateries. Every month we focus on three unique areas of the county and give our inside information on the best ways to spend time there. Our stable of columnists offer a unique perspective on life in the county and our history features profile the heritage of the county which makes it such a fascinating place. Published 13 times a year, including our Summer Special issue, Devon Life is all you need to know the county of Devon inside out.

Subscribe to Devon Life today and enjoy free delivery to your door, and complimentary digital access on your phone, tablet or computer. Plus, enjoy great subscriber discounts.