Somerset Life is the magazine that puts the gloss on life in Somerset. Every month it’s packed with features about this picturesque part of England - from characters and personalities to heritage and traditions. We turn the focus on our towns and villages, and give comprehensive guides to enjoying life in Somerset - including what’s on, restaurant reviews and topical features on major events. Somerset Life is published 12 times a year.
What makes Somerset so special is its people and its places. Somerset Life is the connection between you, the reader, and those unique features that our county calls its own. Every edition is packed full of those hidden gems, there for you to discover. Be it ideas for places to go, people to meet, food to try or home and garden inspiration, we bring it direct to you every month.
Subscribe to Somerset Life today and enjoy free delivery to your door, and complimentary digital access on your phone, tablet or computer. Plus, enjoy great subscriber discounts.
SUBSCRIBE TO Somerset Life

Latest articles from Somerset Life

Somerset Life is the quality paid for glossy monthly magazine for Somerset with a loyal, engaged ABC1 audience ensuring your brand is seen by the right people in the right places. It is on sale at key retailers including Waitrose, M&S, Tesco & Sainsbury - plus independents. We help brands connect with our aspirational ABC1 audience across print, our digital content and newsletters. ADVERTISE WITH Somerset Life