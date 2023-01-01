Everyone who loves Dorset will find something to interest them in this glossy monthly publication that brings you the very best from around the county. Dorset Magazine prides itself on superb photography and articles written by people who live in county so can give you an exclusive local insight. Areas we cover include fabulous Dorset properties, award-winning food and drink, local walks and wildlife, the county’s vibrant arts scene, beautiful Dorset gardens, country pursuits and county events. Dorset is published 12 times a year.
Dorset is the home of the Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site, it is also the place that inspired Thomas Hardy’s Wessex and where Enid Blyton set her Famous Five adventures. Escape far from the madding crowd with Dorset magazine and discover a treasure trove of hidden gems from across the county. From world-class artist to award-winning artisan, we showcase the talented, skilled and hard-working people who are proud to fly the flag for Dorset. We guide you along its 90 miles of stunning coastline, a magnet for artists, photographers and writers. And we tell you all about the movers and shakers who, over the centuries, have made this county so special. With fabulous features written by local writers, and superb photography, we capture the spirit of Dorset from coast to countryside. Along the way we take in headline-making local food and drink, wonderful walks, fascinating flora and fauna, glorious gardens, awesome arts and outdoor activities. If you live in Dorset, our magazine will open your eyes to new experiences every month. If you don’t live here, it will make you want to. Dorset magazine is the ultimate guide for all you need to know about this county..
Subscribe to Dorset magazine today and enjoy free delivery to your door, and complimentary digital access on your phone, tablet or computer. Plus, enjoy great subscriber discounts.
SUBSCRIBE TO Dorset

Latest articles from Dorset

Dorset Magazine connects with your audience wherever they are across multiple platforms, taking your message further. As well as the magazine we offer a complete range of marketing products and solutions that have been specifically designed to ensure our clients’ marketing truly works and that every penny spent delivers. Our audience is 70% ABC1 with a high volume of subscribers, 56% of which have been reading the magazine for more than 3 years. ADVERTISE WITH Dorset