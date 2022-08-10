National Afternoon Tea Week: 10 of the best tearooms in Kent

With the second week in August, National Afternoon Tea week, there's an additional reason to treat yourself come 4 pm.

From gin-inspired affairs to chocolate-themed events, there is something to suit even the most discerning Kent customer searching for an afternoon tea to remember.

1. The Ivy, Tunbridge Wells

High Street, Tunbridge Wells TN1 1XF

Delicious, oh-so-pretty and with a real sense of occasion - tea with Champagne at The Ivy, Tunbridge Wells - Credit: Addie Chinn

A super-stylish setting (think an art deco vibe, velvet upholstery, eclectic prints, plus maps of Kent creating a sense of place) and a tea that's as imaginative as it is delicious make The Ivy an ideal choice for a special occasion. Start with sandwiches, including traditional smoked salmon and cream cheese and a chicken and truffle mayonnaise brioche, then move on to scones with cream, jam and fresh strawberries, madeleines with lemon curd and finish off (if you have room) with a mini milkshake, red velvet cake and delightful chocolate plant pot - feather-light mousse topped with crumbed 'earth'. Helpfully, boxes are on hand should you need to take any uneaten goodies home with you...

£26.95 per person for the summer cream tea, £35.95 with a glass of Champagne. Vegan and gluten-free options available, see the full menu here.

2. Chilston Park Hotel

Boughton Road, Sandway, Maidstone ME17 2BE

Located just outside Maidstone, Chilston Park is a four star country house hotel with an award winning restaurant that aims to provide the 'best afternoon tea in Kent'.

Afternoon teas are served in the Marble Lounge or outdoors weather permitting.

From £29 for adults and £14.40 for children. 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Reservations essential, book here.

3. The Falstaff

8-10 St. Dunstans St, Canterbury CT2 8AF

A traditional 15th-century coaching inn, the Falstaff is steeped in history and has been used for hospitality for more than six centuries.

With an indulgent selection of sandwiches, pastries, scones and cakes plus a pot of tea, this is the perfect way to while away an afternoon in Canterbury.

Afternoon tea from £18. Book your table here.

4. Chiddingstone Castle

Hill Hoath Rd, Chiddingstone, Edenbridge TN8 7AD

This historic house, boasting breathtaking views of the North Downs, is filled with treasures collected by the late antiquarian Denys Bower.

Afternoon teas run from April, Sunday to Wednesday. Stop by for a full Afternoon Tea for £16.50 or a Cream Tea for £7.50. Book your table here.

5. Fleur de Thé

134 High St, Rochester ME1 1JT

This unique tea room offers teas, coffees and cakes surrounded by shabby chic gifts and homewares, with many for sale.

Not only does it offer traditional and luxury afternoon tea, but it also has creative seasonal teas, too. There is currently a Queen's Jubilee themed afternoon tea for summer.

Choose from the following options: Traditional £22.50, sparkling £28.50 and children’s £17.50. Book your table here.

6. Rowhill Grange

Top Dartford Road, Dartford DA2 7QH

It describes itself as the ideal place to enjoy afternoon tea in Kent, with a choice of areas to enjoy the treat - one of the hotel’s intimate lounges, the brasserie or restaurant and on the terrace in warmer weather.

Choose either the Traditional Afternoon Tea at £30 between Monday and Friday and £32 at the weekend. Or the Champagne Afternoon Tea for £42 between Monday and Friday and £44 on the weekend. Book your table here.

7. Hempstead House Hotel

London Rd, Bapchild, Sittingbourne ME9 9PP

Set within four acres of grounds and surrounded by landscaped gardens, this country house hotel has won awards for its fine dining and is renowned for its friendly staff.

Large parties of 10 guests or more are given their own private dining room.

Classic £23.50 or £26.50 on weekends and Champagne £29.50 or £34.50 on weekends. Book your table here.

8. The Yarrow Hotel

Ramsgate Rd, Broadstairs CT10 1PN

The Jacobean-style building was previously a children’s convalescent home and boasts wide, bright corridors and rooms.

Afternoon tea is served in either the solarium or snug drawing-room daily from 2.30pm to 5pm. £24.95 per person. Book your table here.

9. Eastwell Manor a Champneys Spa Hotel

Eastwell Court, Ashford

Tea lovers will enjoy an afternoon tea at Eastwell Manor for its selection of artisan teas with everything from English breakfast to jasmine flower green tea or a spicy chocolate chilli tea.

Enjoy a Champagne afternoon tea with Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee or a the sparkling Cuvée Rosé. The classic afternoon tea is £30 or enjoy a Free-Flowing Champagne Afternoon Tea with La Cuvée free flowing for 90 minutes!

10. The Moat Tea Rooms

67 Burgate, Canterbury CT1 2HJ

If you're looking for a decadent afternoon tea then Canterbury's The Moat Tea Rooms is the perfect spot, the setting feels quintessentially English with its exposed beams, original frontage and low ceilings.

There are also many different options to choose from including a traditional afternoon tea, a romantic tea for two and something a little more sparkling with either Champagne or prosecco. Book your table here.

