Cream Tea delivery in Cornwall

Cate Crafter

Published: 11:48 AM March 15, 2021   
Scones with Jam and Cream as part of a traditional Cornish Cream Tea

A traditional Cornish Cream Tea always has jam first - Credit: Craig Bradford / Unsplash

These Cornwall based companies are delivering scrumptious Cream Teas locally and all-round England. So if you're looking for an indulgent afternoon snack or hoping to put a smile on someone's face, we have you covered. 

Teacup Tearoom

This award-winning tearoom is sending its tasty Cornish Tin Cream Teas nationwide for only £20. Gluten-free or Vegan options are also available for no extra charge.

There is currently a 7 day lead time due to the popularity of these scrumptious tins and only a few slots left for Easter! Visit Teacup Tearoom's website for more details

Warren's Bakery 

Warren's Bakery, aka Cornwall's Oldest Bakery, has been in business since 1860, so they know a thing or two about the humble scone. Their Cornish Cream Tea for 2 is only £10 and can be shipped anywhere in mainland England for £4. 

Purely Cornish Farm Shop & Deli

This family-run business based in East Looe has been curating the best of Cornish food and drink for the past 15 years. They have several different Cornish Cream Tea options available, including a Cream Tea and Cornish Gin bundle.

Baker Tom's Bread 

Baking entrepreneur Tom has built his business up from the ground with several bakeries dotted about Cornwall. Baker Tom's Cream Tea Box is only £10 and can be delivered locally for the next day if ordered before 10 am (except Sundays) for £4.

Tregothnan

This estate in Truro is home to the first operational tea gardens on British soil, and in 2005, they began selling Britains first homegrown teas. Tregothnan cultivates tea bushes (that would usually be suited to hotter climes) around Cornwall by harnessing counties microclimate. Choose between a Luxury Cream Tea for 2 or 4.

