Published: 4:34 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM April 9, 2021

Michelin-starred chef Michael Caines has revealed that his latest Devon culinary adventure will open its doors on April 13th, 2021.

The celebrity chef has teamed up with fellow chef Sylvain Peltier to launch their brand-new concept, Café Patisserie Glacerie, at Exmouth beach.

Sylvain Peltier, left, and Michael Caines celebrate launching their new venture. - Credit: Matt Round Photography

Cafe Patisserie Glacerie sits on the new Sideshore development alongside casual bar and destination eatery, Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant, another addition to the Michael Caines Collection launching when UK restrictions ease in May.

This latest venture, champions and celebrates the art of coffee, patisserie and gelato and all things artisan.

Delights on offer will include range of French patisseries, including layered viennoiserie such as croissants, and pain au raisin handmade with Devon butter. In total, 16 flavours of handmade Italian-style gelato will be churned on the premises from rich Devon milk and cream crafted with the traditional Italian flavourings and delicious cakes handcrafted by Sylvain Peltier.

Keeping in line with the green ethos of the Michael Caines Collection, Michael says the eatery will source local produce to support the community of food producers and farmers, reduce food miles and promote biodiversity, along with a commitment to reduce single-use plastics.

Sylvain and Michael have worked closely together over two decades, in former Michael Caines restaurants and café bars in Exeter, Bristol, Glasgow, Canterbury, Manchester, Chester, and Abu Dhabi, as well as at Michael’s flagship Lympstone Manor which holds one Michelin star and at Michael’s two restaurants in Cornwall, The Cove at Maenporth and the Harbourside Refuge at Porthleven.

This is their first joint venture as they bring their incredible joint talents to Exmouth seafront where they can be enjoyed by all, whether as takeaway to relish on the beach, or seated indoors or out on the Sideshore terrace overlooking Exmouth seafront and Lyme Bay.

"Café Patisserie Glacerie is a celebration of Sylvain’s artisan skill, creativity and originality,” says Michael. “His modern French pastries are totally unique: you simply won’t be able to find or taste them anywhere else. We will be bringing something very special to Exmouth seafront and we can’t wait to share Sylvain’s creations with the world.”

Sylvain Peltier says he is looking forward to teaming up with Michael Caines again. - Credit: elliottwhitephotography.com

Sylvain says, “Michael is holder of two Michelin stars for 18 years and now with one star at Lympstone Manor and I have so much professional respect for what he has achieved throughout his long and prestigious career.

“I am now thrilled to be working with Michael as a partner in our new joint business venture, Café Patisserie Glacerie. Sideshore is such an exciting venue and I am delighted to be able to share my pastries and gelato with Exmouth locals and visitors alike.”