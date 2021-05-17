Published: 1:17 PM May 17, 2021

Ready to welcome you. . . Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After a year of eating in, it's time to eat out. Suffolk has a growing reputation for its excellent restaurants and gastropubs so here are some ready to take your reservation.

Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds

Modern French fine dining featuring finest local seasonal produce, artfully prepared by chef patron Pascal Canevet and his team. Outstanding wines in a list put together by Karine Canevet, Michelin Guide Sommelier of the year 2021. Bookings now being taken for dining from May 18 for up to six people or two households. maisonbleue.co.uk

Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, Woodbridge

Brendan Padfield, owner of the award-winning gastropub The Unruly Pig, near Woodbridge - Credit: Claudia Gannon

The award-winning Unruly Pig team (Number 10-Estrella Damm UK Top 50 Gastropubs 2021), under the leadership of owner Brendan Padfield and head chef Dave Wall, have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep tempting us with delicious takeaway meals typical of the exceptional, 'Britalian' UP menu, as well as creating a cosy outdoor ambience around the fire pit and in the marquee. From May 17 the Unruly Pig reopens for inside dining. To guarantee a table book online (24/7 live availability). theunrulypig.co.uk

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham, Newmarket

Tuddenham Mill chef patron Lee Bye. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tuddenham Mill has been creating wonderful outdoor dining experiences in a tipi by the mill stream. From May 17, you can dine in the three AA Rosette restaurant and stay overnight in the Loft suites, Mill rooms, Water Meadow and Mill Stream rooms, and the Nooks. Chef patron Lee Bye and his talented chefs have been working on a new East Anglian inspired tasting menu with wine pairings by Guillermo 'Will' Reyner, the restaurant manager. Reservations tuddenhammill.co.uk

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

Chef Greig Young at the Northgate in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Northgate's Spring Garden Tipi is open Wednesday to Sunday and indoor drinks and dining becomes possible from May 19. The Northgate is a vibrant restaurant and cocktail bar with bedrooms in the heart of Bury St Edmunds. Head chef Greig Young creates modern British menus that celebrate East Anglian produce. You can also book the 12-seater Chef’s Table where you can soak up the atmosphere of a busy kitchen whilst watching the chef and his team go to work. The Northgate offers a diverse wine list, wide-ranging gin collection and a fabulous cocktail list, including the low alcohol and alcohol free recipes. thenorthgate.com

The Crown, Bildeston

Chris and Hayley Lee, owners of The Bildeston Crown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Crown has been serving outdoors on its spacious courtyard and terrace Thursday to Sunday, but from May 17 the indoor 3 AA Rosettes restaurant will be open again serving Chris Lee's exceptional food, and the 12 beautiful rooms will be available for overnight stays. Chef patron Chris champions locally sourced produce, especially game, Red Poll beef and Nedging lamb. Many vegetables and fruits come from the Nedging Hall gardens. Expect food with bold flavour that looks amazing on the plate. thebildestoncrown.com

Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds

Justin Sharp with wife Jurga, of Pea Porridge Resturant in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Awarded Suffolk's only Michelin star this year, Pea Porridge is charming, unpretentious and surprisingly rustic in the middle of Bury St Edmunds. Owners Justin Sharp (head chef-proprietor) and his wife Jurga (front-of-house) cook the kind of food they like to eat, with an emphasis on local, seasonal produce. It's simple food bursting with flavour, much of it cooked sustainably in the 'Grizzly' charcoal oven. Open for indoor dining from May 17 peaporridge.co.uk

The Swan Hotel, Southwold

The Swan Hotel in Southwold. - Credit: Adnams

Adnams flagship Swan Hotel has been serving all day at tables in the coastal garden and courtyard tipi, plus evening dining on Fridays and Saturdays. From May 17 the Still Room restaurant and the Tap Room, will be open as well as private dining in the Reading Room and Juniper Room. The Swan also has 33 beautiful rooms, plus family quarters just ready for a summer staycation. theswansouthwold.co.uk

The Lighthouse, Aldeburgh

The Lighthouse, Aldeburgh - Credit: Lucy Taylor

The Lighthouse, run by Sam Hayes and his wife Maxine, is a firm Aldeburgh favourite and was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2021. The team has been serving outdoors in its courtyard and offering a takeaway service, and from May 17 welcomes diners back inside. Chef Guy Welsh's food is fresh and tasty, with a focus on local ingredients - fish straight from the North Sea and meat from Bramfield and Blythburgh. Reservations by email or phone info@lighthouserestaurant.co.uk T: 01728 453377

The Boarding House, Halesworth

Tyler and Pauline Torrance of The Boarding House Dining Rooms, Halesworth. - Credit: sarah lucy brown

In the beautiful setting of a marquee, Canadian chef Tyler Torrance and his team have been proudly offering diners a selection of menus covering the regular dining experience at the Boarding House, plus a lockdown takeaway service. Delicious food prepared from superb locally produced ingredients including Suffolk lamb, pork and chicken, plus seafood dishes and vegetarian options. During the pandemic, they've been working hard refurbishing three beautiful rooms for overnight stays. Service for indoors and outdoors from May 19 will reopen. Outdoor tables are on a first come, first served basis. boardinghousehalesworth.com

The Brewers, Rattlesden

Chef of the Year Sam Sturman at The Brewers, Rattlesden. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Brewers opens its doors again for indoor dining on May 19 with chef Sam Sturman's full a la carte menu and tasting menu. The Brewers was Best Newcomer in the 2020 Suffolk Food and Drink Awards while Sam was awarded Chef of the Year. His cooking delivers bold flavours from fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, sourced from local independent suppliers. The atmosphere is friendly, comfortable and relaxed. thebrewersrattlesden.co.uk

