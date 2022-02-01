6 Devon pubs win 'best gastropub' award for 2022
- Credit: Pyne Arms
Six Devon pubs are celebrating after being named among the top 50 in the country.
The half dozen hostelries were among those named in the Estrella Damn Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list.
The Top 50 Gastropubs list, now in its 13th year, ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according to the votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts.
The six from Devon are:
1. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock
2. The Pyne Arms, East Down
3. The Masons Arms, Knowstone
4. The Swan, Bampton
5. The Five Bells Inn, Clyst Hydon
6. The Cadeleigh Arms, Cadeleigh
Praising the pubs, Top 50 Gastropubs publisher Chris Lowe said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including several new entrants!
“The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.”
James Healey, UK country manager for Estrella Damm, said: "As the authentic premium beer of Barcelona, Estrella Damm is proud to continue to support the UK's gastropubs.
“This is the seventh year that we have sponsored the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, an awards ceremony that celebrates high calibre ingredients, culinary excellence and innovation, qualities that are also shared by Estrella Damm.
“We want to extend our congratulations to all 50 gastropubs on the list and hope more pub-goers are lucky enough to experience their talent in 2022.”