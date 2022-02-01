Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
6 Devon pubs win 'best gastropub' award for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Andy Cooper

Published: 3:44 PM February 1, 2022
An artisan plate of citrus cured salmon.

An example of the excellent food on offer at the Pyne Arms, which led to its Top 50 Gastropubs listing. - Credit: Pyne Arms

Six Devon pubs are celebrating after being named among the top 50 in the country. 

The half dozen hostelries were among those named in the Estrella Damn Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list.  

Exterior of the Cornish Arms pub in Tavistock.

The Cornish Arms in Tavistock is one of six Devon pubs to make the Top 50 Gastropubs list. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Top 50 Gastropubs list, now in its 13th year, ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according to the votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts.   

The six from Devon are: 

1. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock 

2. The Pyne Arms, East Down

3. The Masons Arms, Knowstone 

4. The Swan, Bampton 

5. The Five Bells Inn, Clyst Hydon 

6. The Cadeleigh Arms, Cadeleigh  

Exterior of Mid Devon pub The Cadeleigh Arms.

Mid Devon pub The Cadeleigh Arms is one of the half dozen hostelries to make the Top 50 Gastropubs list. - Credit: The Cadeleigh Arms

Praising the pubs, Top 50 Gastropubs publisher Chris Lowe said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including several new entrants!  

“The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.”  

Two chefs working at the pass.

Chef/owner Mark Dodson, left, has achieved Michelin-star status for the Masons Arms at Knowstone. - Credit: Tarkatography

James Healey, UK country manager for Estrella Damm, said: "As the authentic premium beer of Barcelona, Estrella Damm is proud to continue to support the UK's gastropubs.  

Exterior of thatched pub The Five Bells Inn at Clyst Hydon, Devon.

The Five Bells Inn at Clyst Hydon has a strong reputation for its food. - Credit: Five Bells Inn

“This is the seventh year that we have sponsored the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, an awards ceremony that celebrates high calibre ingredients, culinary excellence and innovation, qualities that are also shared by Estrella Damm. 

“We want to extend our congratulations to all 50 gastropubs on the list and hope more pub-goers are lucky enough to experience their talent in 2022.”  

Bar area of Devon pub The Sawn Inn at Bampton.

The welcoming bar of the Swan Inn at Bampton is one of the reasons it was named as Best 50 Gastropubs. - Credit: David Griffen Photography

