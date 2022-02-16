Restaurants near the Cotswolds awarded Michelin stars for the 2022 Guide

Seven restaurants near the Cotswolds have been awarded Michelin stars in 2022’s Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland.

The Le Champignon Sauvage in Cheltenham is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and they have retained their Michelin star to go alongside the accolade of being named at number 55 in Harden's 100 top UK restaurants earlier in the month.

The Michelin Guide says the 'brightly decorated restaurant has provided a ‘special occasion’ spot in the historic spa town of Cheltenham'.

The restaurant in the Montpellier Quarter of the spa town has been running since 1987 and has gained a strong reputation for exceptional French cuisine by award-winning chef David Everitt-Matthias and its relaxed dining atmosphere.

Just outside the Cotswolds, a few miles away from Oxford, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoirin Great Milton retains its two-star status and just north of the city in Murcott, the modern British restaurant, The Nut Tree Inn is the holder of one Michelin star.

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc opened his first restaurant in 1977 and the internationally famous Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons in 1984 and reached Michelin starred status within one year. During his stint in Oxfordshire, he has been a vocal champion of the local produce in the region.

On the southern tip of the Cotswolds, The Olive Tree, nestled in the basement of The Queensberry Hotel in Bath retains its status as the only Michelin Star holder in the city. The guide says: ‘Colours, textures and flavours are used to full effect in refined, creative combinations which have plenty of depth and, while dishes may appear simple at first glance, that’s all part of their skilful make-up'.

While Bristol can maintain its claim to be one of the foodie capitals of the UK with the three Michelin star restaurants within the city. Paco Tapas, a Spanish restaurant and Casamia, both located on the waterfront and founded by Chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias, along with Bulrush, the modern British restaurant in the Kingsdown area of the city, all received a Michelin star for 2022.







