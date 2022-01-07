6 of the best places to eat vegan food in and around Lancashire

There's plenty of delicious choices when it comes to vegan options across Lancashire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Half a dozen of the best places to try veganuary with brilliant plant-based options.

Whaletail Cafe

This friendly vegetarian and vegan cafe in Lancaster serves delicious wholesome dishes made with fresh local produce, much of it Fairtrade and organic. As well as light and hearty lunches and an enticing range of desserts, there's also a daily snack menu. Plus don't miss the full cooked breakfasts, mid-morning snacks, gorgeous cakes, speciality coffees and herb teas. Younger diners are made very welcome, with a separate children’s menu and storybooks to borrow, alongside a selection of newspapers.

78a Penny Street, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1XN, whaletailcafe.co.uk

The Riverside Deli

This popular Barrowford deli specialises in vegetarian and vegan wraps, stews, curries and sandwiches, with a good range of chilled, dry and frozen foods including delicious ice cream and cakes. Run by Andrew Fairclough and Karen Swainston-Thomas, it's a brilliant source of plant-based foods that are healthy and nutritious.

Riverside Deli, 131 Gisburn Road, Barrowford, Nelson, BB9 6EP, riversidedeli.co.uk

Ci Bei Plantbased

For delicious takeaway vegan food at reasonable prices, it's hard to beat this little takeaway in Oswaldtwistle. Specials include the delicious Taiwanese style boa bun, with vegan chicken in a Japanese panko with a tempura chickpea pate, seasoned with black pepper and salt and pepper bits on a bed of young leafy veg, with salt and pepper fried rice and crispy noodles for £5.80 or a Beijing vegan chicken in a Taiwanese white bun with fresh vegetables and a dash of chilli vegan mayo for £5.60.

417 Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4NA, facebook.com/Ci-bei-plantbased

The Herbarium

A one-stop-shop for plant-based living, yoga, and the local community, The Herb is a multi-functional holistic space housed in a beautiful three-story building in Lancaster. Its hangout cafe has a great range of vegan food, and there's also a yoga studio, bar, and facilities for community events. Don't miss their plant-based burgers, served with a side of thick-cut chips. It's mostly a daytime cafe, but they've also been running Herb after Dark sessions on Friday and Saturday nights, with food serves from 5 - 9pm.

5 - 7 Great Johns, Lancaster, LA1 1NQ, facebook.com/TheHerbariumBar

The Eighth Day

This long-running workers' cooperative sells organic, vegetarian, and vegan goods and its cafe serves meat-free food and drink all day. Located in the university area of Manchester, it has been a hub for all things vegan and vegetarian since 1970. The downstairs cafe serves freshly made, hearty and healthy vegetarian and vegan lunches and cakes. Eat-in or do guilt-free takeout in eco-friendly packaging, including organic and fairly traded coffee, freshly made juices, and smoothies.

111 Oxford Road, Manchester, M1 7DU, 8thday.coop

Down the Hatch

A great option if you don't want a green salad followed by a fruit salad - the standard vegan option in many restaurants - this Liverpool plant-based restaurant specialises in recreating much-loved junk food items into delicious meat-free dishes. They were recently named in the UK's top 30 burger joints, and menu highlights include pulled jackfruit or soy mince burgers, crispy seitan and an impressive take on poutine.

62 Duke St, Liverpool, L1 5AA, facebook.com/downthehatchLIV