The ultimate foodie guide to Manchester – old favourites, new openings and the people behind the best food in the city

Manchester’s food and drink scene continues to thrive, with street food and bustling food halls to palate pleasing plant-based plates, well-sourced steaks and tasting menus, you can take a culinary trip around the globe all in one city. Here is our pick of the places to eat, drink and make merry.

The true restaurants

Erst

The contemporary interior of Erst - Credit: Erst

The team behind ‘laid back eating space’ Erst – think seasonal small plates and one-glass-isn’t-enough natural wines – have been serving exciting dishes in thriving Ancoats since 2019. After their success with Trove bakeries – which opened in Levenshulme in 2011 before a second Trove café and sourdough bakery opened in Ancoats in 2018 – they have created a contemporary, stripped back restaurant with Scandi-style and a relaxed feel.

Lauded by national critics like Jay Rayner, its ingredients are carefully sourced and are cooked, dressed and prepared simply in whichever way makes them shine best. The menu reflects the best produce available at the time alongside Trove's signature house-made sourdough, pickles and ferments.

What you can eat: Typical dishes might include naturally leavened flatbreads with whipped lardo, crushed fried potatoes with wild garlic aioli, or meat and fish simply charred on the grill, served with a fresh dressing or piquant sauce. That good natural wine list, craft beer, simple cocktails and excellent service also make this venue worth a visit. 9 Murray Street, Ancoats, Manchester, M4 6HS. erst-mcr.co.uk

Three others not to miss:

District

This New Wave Thai Kitchen & Bar opened in May 2021 with a fixed price tasting menu and has already earned a mention in the most recent Michelin Guide. Its offering of ‘progressive barbecue cookery and liquid intelligence inspired by a future Bangkok’ aims to replicate dishes from Laos where chef owner Ben Humphreys’ wife is from. 60 Oldham Street, Manchester, M4 1LE. districtmanchester.co.uk

Street Urchin

This contemporary ‘English market diner’ with a chalk board menu and hanging plants is as close to a fish restaurant as Manchester gets. Chef Kevin Choudhary produces an ever-evolving menu which might include Colchester oysters and seafood bisque along with strong meat and vegetable dishes. His wife Rachel looks after front of house and keeps an excellent wine list. 72 Great Ancoats Street, Manchester, M4 5BG. street-urchin.co.uk

Wood Restaurant

Former MasterChef Champion Simon Wood continues to up his game with his recently introduced refined seven-course lunch (£75) and a nine-course evening tasting menu (£105.) His Oldham roots subtly run through the dishes via local produce and traditional touches. Head sommelier James Cameron has chosen classic and seasonal wine pairings to match each course. Jack Rosenthal Street, Manchester, M15 4RA. woodrestaurantgroup.com/manchester

The artisan hangouts

The Spärrows

The Sparrows has proved immensely popular - Credit: The Sparrows

Who’d have thought the combination of spätzle, sauerkraut and sake served under a railway arch would prove such a success? But The Spärrows deserves its place on any ‘must visit’ guide to Manchester. This modern continental restaurant specialises in the most delicate hand-made dumplings and fresh egg pasta representing dishes from a region spanning South Germany, Switzerland, Alsace, Austria, South Tyrol and Northern Italy.

Chef-owner Franco Concli’s signature dish is Spätzle, the Swabian pasta dish which translates as ‘little sparrows’ to represent the way they rise up in the boiling water. Dumplings include European classics such Polish pierogi, Italian ravioli and stuffed Russian pelimeni scattered with crunchy garlic butter panko breadcrumbs. This is food at its best.

Dumplings are a speciality at The Sparrows - Credit: The Sparrows

Co-owner Kasia Hitchcock has a background in supplying Japanese sake and it appears on her eclectic and perfectly matched drinks menu alongside the likes of Swiss craft beer, organic Austrian wine, Italian coffee and Japanese green tea. 16 Red Bank, Green Quarter, Manchester, M4 4HF. thesparrows.me

Three others not to miss:

Tast Catala

King Street’s Catalan restaurant offers a slightly different dining experience on each of its three floors. Enjoy a true taste of Barcelona with tapas, wine and cocktails on the ground floor, Catalonian specialities on the middle floor and a gastronomic experience at Enxaneta on the top floor. Look out for occasional appearances from the executive chef, multi-Michelin award-winning Paco Perez. 20-22 King Street, Manchester, M2 6AG. tastcatala.com

Flawd

This neighbourhood wine bar and bottle shop offers natural and low intervention wine from small-scale wine producers, craft beer and an accompanying selection of British cheeses, charcuterie, ferments and seasonal small plates. It’s ideal for an after-work drink, an aperitivo, or a few drinks before a visit to Ancoats or the Northern Quarter. Unit 3, Mansion House, Marina Promenade, New Islington, Manchester, M4 6JL. instagram.com/flawdwine/

Campagna at The Creameries

Former Lancashire Life Chef of the Year, the brilliant chef-owner Mary Ellen McTague has replaced tasting menus in favour of a more casual neighbourhood bistro and wine bar offering. Head chef Mike Thomas has created a selection of southern European dishes with regional Italian and French influences. Choose from a small selection of salads, pasta, mains and desserts made from the finest seasonal ingredients. 406 Wilbraham Road, Manchester, M21 0SD. thecreameries.co.uk

Street food suppers

Mackie Mayor

Nick Johnson of Mackie Mayor - Credit: Mackie Mayor

This cosmopolitan food hall in the trendy Northern Quarter lies in a refurbished building which used to form part of the city’s Smithfield meat market. Nine high-quality food and drink units offer everything from tacos to Thai, bao buns to burgers, steak and sourdough pizza, with plenty of well-considered plant-based options too. Grab a coffee from Atkinsons, a glass of wine from Reserve bar and bottle shop or a pint from Jack In The Box.

They don’t take bookings; just choose from one of the independent food and drink vendors and sit at one of the communal tables. Mackie Mayor (named after former Mayor, Alderman Ivie Mackie, who opened it in 1858) is open from 9am making it the perfect spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. It closes at 10pm (6pm on Sundays) so you could stay all day. It’s child and dog friendly, too. And if the set-up reminds you of Altrincham Market or Macclesfield’s Picturedrome, that’s because the same team are behind them all. 1 Eagle Street, Manchester, M4 5BU. instagram.com/mackiemayor

Three others not to miss:

Hatch

You’ll find Manchester’s retail and leisure pop up ‘box park’ under the Mancunian Way flyover towards the student end of Oxford Road. There’s a mix of independent food and drink traders covering everything from Asian, Brazilian and Italian street food, to ‘brookies’ and cheesecake on a stick. Oxford Road, Manchester, M1 7ED. hatchmcr.com

Escape to Freight Island

Hop off the train from Piccadilly and you’re minutes away from this new 2,000 capacity urban market and entertainment venue which has taken over a long-forgotten freight depot. Now it’s packed full of top-class food vendors including One Star Döner bar, and Mi & Pho Vietnamese. Multiple bars serve wine, cocktails, beer and more. 11 Baring Street, Manchester, M1 2PZ. escapetofreightisland.com

Grub

This welcoming street food event is open Wednesday-Sunday at The Red Bank Project. Grub Food Fair takes place every Friday and Saturday where you’ll find talented independent street food vendors. Many started here and have gone on to open successful bricks and mortar venues. Plant-Powered Sundays is Grub’s weekly vegan street food event. 50 Red Bank, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M4 4HF. grubmcr.com

Hotels for foodies

Stock Exchange Hotel

Head chef Connor Black at the Bull and Bear - Credit: Bull and Bear

The former home of the Grade II listed Manchester Stock Exchange had been tastefully transformed into a luxury boutique hotel. The Bull & Bear restaurant and bar sits within the grand domed ‘bear pit’ which was previously the trading floor. It comes under Chef Tom Kerridge’s umbrella of restaurants, but the kitchen is under the capable hands of new head chef Connor Black who has worked for Tom for more than ten years.

The menu represents Tom’s signature style of refined British classics. Starters include Orkney scallop and smoked butter sauce, mains feature a rotisserie dry-aged duck breast with caramelised endive, or a fillet of aged Hereford beef with chips and peppercorn sauce. Desserts include poached rhubarb trifle, and a ‘lemon meringue pie’.

Head sommelier Daniel Loughlin offers more than 40 wines by the glass along with premium bottles, locally distilled spirits and locally brewed beers and ale.

The Bull & Bear Sunday roast was recently voted the best in the UK by Rate Good Roasts and overnight guests will be welcomed with a breakfast which showcases everything from waffles to a full English. 4 Norfolk Street, Manchester, M2 1DW. stockexchangehotel.co.uk

Three others not to miss:

Midland Hotel

There are two restaurants at Manchester’s iconic hotel as well as a devoted afternoon tearoom. Fans of fine dining can enjoy the culinary delights offered by the 4 AA Rosette awarded Adam Reid at The French, while those looking for a casual but high-quality meal can book into the newer Mount Street Dining Room and Bar. 16 Peter Street, Manchester, M60 2DS. themidlandhotel.co.uk

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

The eclectic menu at The Refuge has been curated by the team behind Didsbury’s Volta and offers small plates and sharing platters that combine global influences with Mancunian style. The Winter Garden is a distinctive dining space where they serve one of the best afternoon teas in the city and the bar area is a relaxed and trendy hangout. Oxford Street, Manchester, M60 7HA. kimptonclocktowerhotel.com

The Edwardian Manchester

Peter Street Kitchen, the main restaurant in this five-star luxury hotel in Manchester’s historic Free Trade Hall building, serves contemporary Japanese and Mexican small plates. Diners can also book a Japanese Hibachi Experience, where a 12-seater table and fire pit provide a memorable ambience for a semi-private event. Free Trade Hall, Peter Street, Manchester, M2 5GP. radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-collection-edwardian-manchester

The out of towners

It’s not all about the city centre, of course. In Manchester’s suburbs a wealth of culinary talents are opening buzzy new independent neighbourhood wine bars and bistros every month. Here are some of the places we recommend you visit.

Prestwich

Less than 15 minutes on the Metrolink from the city centre you’ll find a vibrant food scene and café culture. Bustling all-day venues such as All The Shapes, Cuckoo and Prestwich Social are all well worth a visit. Plus, restaurants like the Mediterranean Paloma and Osma, a Scandi-influenced venue that serves open sandwiches, salads and pastries during the day and a creative seasonal menu in the evening.

Osma is one of Prestwich's foodie gems - Credit: Osma

Look a little deeper and you’ll discover more culinary riches. Tucked away in a Prestwich industrial estate is Lupo, an Italian Pasticceria, deli and coffee shop run by Nico Pasquali and Chips at No 8 is highly regarded for its excellent fish and chips. Grape to Grain wine merchants offer a great selection of wine and beer and Keg, Cask and Bottle in the Longfield centre is an excellent craft beer shop and tasting room.

Three other places to visit

Urmston

This Trafford town has a variety of interesting food and drink spots from The Barking Dog gastropub, to the popular Proost, and Mulino, a well-regarded Italian spot. Plans have been approved for Market 41, Urmston’s own food hall which will host lifestyle pop-ups, artisan markets, private dining and events with plans to open later in 2022.

Saddleworth

Undoubtably the most well-known restaurant in the area is The White Hart at Lydgate but there are plenty of other notable food and drink spots in the area. Grandpa Green’s luxury ice cream parlour has a licensed café with a waterfront setting and Sul Lago is a well-regarded Italian restaurant overlooking Daisy Nook Country Park.

Whitefield

Chocolate lovers have been heading this way for years to visit Slattery’s three story pâtissier, chocolatier and café. Across Bury New Road is the popular One 88, a popular all day casual dining venue that has been mentioned in several leading food guides. Make sure you also visit Roma, Whitefield’s excellent family-run Italian restaurant and deli.

Ones to watch – new openings

It seems like if you stand still anywhere in Manchester a new restaurant, bar or café will suddenly appear.

The Kampus development between Piccadilly Station and Canal Street is about to welcome Beeswing, Great North Pies and a new Pollen Bakery. Elsewhere, Salvi’s is to launch a new Italian Food Hub at luxury development, Deansgate Square and Liverpool’s celebrated Middle Eastern restaurant Maray will be opening its first branch outside its home town.

Maray is coming to Manchester - Credit: Maray

What they say

Simon Wood, former MasterChef winner turned chef owner of Wood Restaurant on First Street.

‘The food scene in the city is one of the best in the UK. It’s accessible, eclectic, and most importantly delicious. From high-end tasting menus to the best burger in the country, Manchester is the place to be.’

Nick Johnson from Market Operations, the mastermind behind the city’s popular Mackie Mayor Food Hall

‘The Manchester food scene is finally coming of age,’ he says. ‘Kitchens are producing great food and there’s an appreciative audience. We’re on the cusp of an exciting new age in the city where, thankfully, the question we used to dread being asked “where do you recommend eating in Manchester?” (to which the answer ten years ago was ‘London’) now has a long, long list of exciting, diverse and worthy places.’