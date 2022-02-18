Michelin-starred restaurants in Kent announced for 2022!

The Michelin Guide 2022 has just been published and there's great news for Kent fine food fans (isn't that all of us?) - and, particularly, for husband-and-wife team, Dan and Natasha Smith. Their pub, The Bridge Arms at Bridge, has this year been awarded a coveted Michelin star, with the guide praising the mix of simplicity and "sophistication and refinement", with their food described as "immeasurably satisfying, comforting and nourishing." What's more, this is now a brace of stars for the couple - they also own the already Michelin-starred Fordwich Arms, nearby.

Dan Smith of The Bridge Arms - he also has a Michelin star for his cooking at The Fordwich Arms - Credit: The Bridge Arms

Many congratulations to the Smiths - but there's certainly not alone in offering Michelin-worthy food within the county. So where else in Kent should we be reserving a table at if we want to be sure of Michelin approval?

Other Michelin one-starred Kent restaurants

The Hide and Fox, Hythe "The best ingredients from Kent’s larder feature in refined, delicate dishes," says the Guide. Chef Allister Barsby and manager Alice Bussi's fusion of carefully sourced local ingredients and fine wines, served in a relaxed, intimate setting, earned them a Michelin star for the first time in 2021, and they've retained it this year.

Chef Allister Barsby and manager Alice Bussi, The Hide and Fox, Hythe - Credit: The Hide and Fox





The Sportsman, Seasalter









The Sportsman has been praised for using locally-sourced produce - Credit: Philip Harris



"Cooking is assured and satisfying, with seamless flavour combinations, and the wonderfully fresh fish really is a highlight." From the pub by the sea that he runs with his brother, Phil, chef Stephen Harris serves course after course of wonderfully imaginative dishes, with his signature Slip sole in seaweed butter cooked to perfection. Look out for an interview with Stephen in April's issue of Kent Life magazine.

Stark, Broadstairs

Ben Crittenden of Stark - Credit: Stark

Ben Crittenden's dishes are, says the guide, "...quite delicate in their looks but they offer plenty of flavour and contrasts in texture" - there's a no-choice six-course menu, with the option to go for accompanying wines, too. Small, and wildly popular, they take reservations only 60 days in advance, so make a note in your diary to book asap once your chosen is released.

Michelin Green Stars

Will Devlin of The Small Holding - Credit: Food Story Media



These are awarded to restaurants that show real concern for sustainability in all aspects of gastronomy. Expect great eco-aware food at the two Kent Green Star holders: The Smallholding, which is largely self-sufficient, in Kilndown ("rustic British meets Nordic cooking on the surprise tasting menu and dishes have bold, well-balanced flavours and lots of personality," says the guide) and Angela's in Margate: "Pleasingly unfussy" is how the Guide describes this freshest-of-fish and vegetarian-options restaurant - and even its tables are made from recycled plastic.

Bib Gourmand

Named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man of its logo fame, the Bib Gourmand recognises, "friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices." In Kent, those who've received that accolade are The Kentish Hare at Bidborough (three courses at £32), Sargasso in Margate (set Sunday lunch £35) and Chapel Down vineyard's The Swan at Chapel Down's vineyard near Tenterden (three courses at £30).

Just getting a mention in the guide is plenty to be chuffed about, and a whole host of other restaurants across the county are highlighted - read about them here. And don't forget Kent Life' own food expert Julie Friend has picked her selection of places in Kent to try in 2022 - we really are spoiled for choice!