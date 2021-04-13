Published: 5:58 PM April 13, 2021

Sit under pretty parasols looking over a lake and grounds of one of the country’s best restaurants, The Barn at Moor Hall. - Credit: The Barn at Moor Hall

Here's our pick of places to gather outdoors with friends and family for that long-awaited catch-up in and around Lancashire.



Parkers Arms, Newton in Bowland

Recently named third in the country in the prestigious Top 50 gastropubs awards, this gorgeous country inn has uninterrupted views of unspoilt countryside in the heart of the spectacular Forest of Bowland. Served with it is a fantastic menu cooked up by chef patron Stosie Madi, who has impressed some of the food industry’s most veracious critics with her to-die-for pies and puds. But you’ll have an enviable struggle choosing from the menu. If it’s raining? No problem, the Parkers team have you covered, literally, with an outdoor marquee open for business from April 23rd.

parkersarms.co.uk



Levens Kitchen at Levens Hall, near Kendal

Takeaway to eat on the terrace at this 13th century Elizabethan country house? Yes please. Tear off slices of soft sourdough crust pizzas with far from predictable toppings like confit duck, rocket and mozzarella, feast on food grown on the estate and then take a stroll around the spectacular gardens. The doors are open from April 12th,

levenshall.co.uk



The Barn at Moor Hall, Aughton

Sit under pretty parasols looking over a lake and grounds of one of the country’s best restaurants for some fancy pants al fresco. Neighbourhood restaurant, The Barn at Moor Hall, is the younger sibling of Mark Birchall’s two Michelin star Moor Hall. The menu is bursting with seasonal and local produce, including much grown in their own kitchen gardens. Sunday lunch – a 40-day aged Lake District beef dinner – is a particular treat. Open from April 13th,

moorhall.com



Local food is put centre stage at the Bay Horse Inn, a countryside gastropub run by chef Craig Wilkinson and wife, Nicola. - Credit: The Bay Horse Inn

Bay Horse Inn, Ellel

Local food is put centre stage in at this countryside gastropub run by chef Craig Wilkinson and wife, Nicola. The gardens – and marque that’s been put up to deal with any unwelcome April showers – have lovely views over never-ending fields and grazing animals. Don’t know what to choose? Why not start with their first evening – Burgers and Beverages – when they open on April 12th. Sensible diners would also choose their delicious Sunday roasts.

bayhorseinn.com





The Gibbon Bridge Hotel, Chipping

The gardens at this Chipping hotel and restaurant are the perfect for al fresco dining. Some of the gardens, and the fabulous outdoor dining huts will be open for lunch – they come fully heated too so will keep away any spring day chills. With views as lovely as the dishes on the menu, sit and enjoy the lovely green space that has been lovingly tended by owner Janet Simpson and her team for decades. There is plenty of local produce on the menu, including some grown in the grounds. Open for outdoor dining from April 14th,

gibbon-bridge.co.uk



Piccolino, Clitheroe

Soak up the spring sunshine on the terrace at this popular Clitheroe restaurant while tasting dishes from the new spring menu. When it gets a little chillier in the evening, terrace heaters will keep you warm while you enjoy tasty Italian dishes and sip on the best wines. An ideal way to reunite with friends or family. Open from April 12th,

piccolinorestaurants.com/our-restaurants/clitheroe





Loved TOTI at Home? The team at The Cartford Inn have done it again with this lovely spring garden for diners to eat in. - Credit: ©2020 CAG Photography Ltd

The Cartford Inn, Little Eccleston

The team at The Cartford Inn are creating a spring garden for diners to eat in. This outdoor pop-up restaurant that will run alongside their deli, TOTI, which has kept open during the pandemic serving delicious dishes, pies, cakes and puds. Tables can be reserved for dining on Thursday to Sunday in preparation of the restaurant opening indoors on May 17th.

Fancy a foodie break? The Cartford’s two luxury cabins will also be open from Thursday to Sunday with room service breakfast and dinner provided or you can choose to dine in the Spring Garden. Open from April 15th,

thecartfordinn.co.uk



Levanter Fine Foods, Ramsbottom

This Ramsbottom foodie heaven will have a roadside dining area outside the popular Levanter with tapas and wood-fired pereruela oven dishes cooked at their sister restaurant, Baratxuri, just around the corner, which serves tasty dishes from the Basque region.

baratxuri.co.uk/levanter



The Mill at Ulverston

Venture up the iron staircase onto the first floor and you will find The Mill’s Terrace Bar. A pretty terrace garden, it’s the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. It’s drinks only initially with food being introduced from May 17th. Walk-ins are possible from Sunday to Thursday but bookings, and a deposit, will be needed on Friday and Saturday. From April 12th,

mill-at-ulverston.co.uk



Nutters, Rochdale

Multi award-winning Nutters, run by celebrity chef and former Lancashire Chef of the Year Andrew Nutter, knows how to take things to the next level. Expect top class entertainment and a unique al fresco dining experience within 6.5 acres of glorious greenery at the newly refurbished Nutters Gardet Champagne Terrace, set at the 18th-century manor house. There's a brand-new menu (it's time to welcome back nutters nibbles), live music sessions and a festoon-lit space filled with deck chairs, picnic benches, shed booths and sheltered tables. From April 12th,

nuttersrestaurant.com

