Why The Bear of Burton in Christchurch is a fantastic place to dine and stay at Christmas time

Promotion

The Bear of Burton is located on the outskirts of Christchurch, overlooking the surrounding countryside whilst still being close to town. - Credit: THOMAS SKOVSENDE

There’s nothing quite like sitting down for a hearty pub lunch with your nearest and dearest.

Especially during the festive period, spending time with friends and family takes on an even greater significance. If you’re local to the Christchurch area, or visiting for a staycation, The Bear of Burton has plenty to offer diners and families staying overnight in their newly refurbished hotel rooms.

We chat to Virginie Balthazard, operations manager at The Bear of Burton, about what makes this Fuller’s pub so special.

Q: What makes The Bear of Burton a great place to eat in?

Seasonal ingredients combined with creative signature dishes makes dining at The Bear of Burton a unique experience. - Credit: WWW.CREATIVEABOUTCUISINE.COM

A: We are fortunate to be located on the outskirts of Christchurch, away from the centre of town and overlooking the fields and hills of Hampshire. In this peaceful environment, customers can enjoy a few drinks by the fire, a fantastic dinner in our premium restaurant area or a relaxing Sunday lunch in the fresh air on our heated terrace.

We also host a number of events to keep our diners and guests entertained and welcome them into our establishment. In the spirit of the festive season, we’re hosting a carol singing evening on the December 23, as well as a Michael Bublé tribute act. We host similar music and entertainment evenings throughout the year to ensure that our customers enjoy their visit as much as possible.

Q: What does your menu have to offer?

A: Our chefs have complete autonomy over the menu here, and routinely change a few of the dishes every two weeks. They also attend regular creativity days with chefs from other Fuller’s pubs and restaurants to refine their cuisine and experiment with different flavours and ingredients.

You will find traditional British pub classics as well as modern, reimagined dishes. Our food ranges from a comforting game suet pie to a guinea fowl and artichoke risotto, as well as a variety of plant-based options for vegans and vegetarians, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

During the Christmas period, the menu has a wide range of festive options for customers to enjoy. - Credit: THOMAS SKOVSENDE

Q: Are all of your ingredients sourced sustainably and locally?

A: We’re very lucky to be located on the Hampshire-Dorset border, so high-quality produce is never too far away. We source our meat products from a nearby Hampshire butchery called Owtons, and all of our seafood comes from local British waters. As a business, we are always mindful of our local community and how we can become more sustainable.

The 10 bedrooms have been designed with maximum comfort and the area's local history in mind, with Goldilocks and the Three Bears quotes adorning the walls and furniture. - Credit: THOMAS SKOVSENDE

Q: What makes your rooms ideal for a weekend getaway or family staycation?

A: With 10 beautifully refurbished rooms, we can cater to a large number of guests with varying requirements. There is a family room with a four-poster bed alongside an additional sofa bed, two suites with four-poster beds and feature bathtubs, as well as our more intimate, cosy rooms with double beds and dog-friendly bedrooms.

Our bedrooms have been decorated in a way that celebrates the local history and culture present in Christchurch. Robert Southey, the famous poet and author of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, wrote the classic story in the village nearby. The interior design of our rooms incorporates that history with special touches such as bear doorknobs, quotes from the book flowing over the walls and furniture, and a focus on the comfort of our guests.

To find out more about The Bear of Burton’s Christmas availability, or to make a booking, visit thebearofburton.co.uk or call 01202 477189.