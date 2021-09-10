Published: 11:52 AM September 10, 2021

Savour autumn’s offerings and nature’s bounty across the county, from spectacular sunset feasts and farm suppers to family foraging and wild food weekends.

Carcass Cartel

Cornwall’s known for its stunning seafood of course, but a decadent outdoor feast from the team behind Carcass Cartel s set to demonstrate how much of it we waste with a ‘chin to fin’ dining experience. Much like the nose to tail approach beloved by dedicated carnivores, seafood devotees can tuck into a live-fire, four course meal in what’s been dubbed the UK’s first whole fish event. Chefs, including James Strawbridge, Jamie Park of Ugly Butterfly, Scarlet’s Tom Hunter, and whole animal expert Dan Shearman, will showcase the surprising ways we can enjoy every morsel of seafood with dishes that also incorporate seasonal local produce. And just to enhance the sensory experience, guests will be seated on the oceanside meadow at the Scarlet Hotel, Mawgan Porth where there will be two lunches and two sunset dinners across September 25 and 26 priced £55 per person. A feast for the eyes, as well as the palette. carcasscartel.com

Matt Vernon of Cornish Wild Food - Credit: Claire Angus - cangusphotography

Cornish Wild Food

Matt Vernon of Cornish Wild Food brings his knowledge and expertise to group walks, where participants learn the basic principles, tools, and laws on gathering and harvesting wild food and are shown how to cook what they’ve found. Upcoming events include Seaweed and Coastal Foraging at Falmouth’s Gyllyngvase Beach (priced £35 per adult, £10 for teens and free for children up to 12). Private walks are also possible, as well as special events such as Wild Gin Workshops and Fungi Forays throughout the year. cornishwildfood.co.uk

Rachel Lambert - Credit: elliottwhitephotography.com

Wild Walks Southwest

Rachel Lambert set up Wild Walks Southwest in 2007 in order to bring together ‘the things I love; nature, good food and people’. The master forager, author, and guide is running a number of courses, such as Seaweed Foraging with homemade tasters, Autumn Foraging along the fields and hedgerows around Prussia Cove and Foraging with Songs, which includes a singalong round the fire (adults £45, under 16s £20 and free for under-fives). Lambert also hosts bespoke walks that can include tastings, or a gourmet dinner created by a local chef for a decadent culinary conclusion to proceedings. wildwalks-southwest.co.uk

Nancarrow Farm runs food events - Credit: nancarrowfarm.co.uk

Nancarrow Farm

In keeping with the traditional theme of the harvest festival, the family-run Nancarrow Farm is hosting Farm Suppers on September 15, October 7 and 21. The menu will differ on each date, but includes a three-course meal based on seasonal ingredients and organic produce straight from the farm, and served in either the rustic Oak Barn or picturesque courtyard, depending on the weather. With one previous guest describing their experience at Nancarrow akin to stepping onto the set of Darling Buds of May, the location evokes an atmosphere of days gone by, and provides a wonderful backdrop to celebrate food from the land. As Pop Larkin would say, ‘Perfik’. nancarrowfarm.co.uk

The Fat Hen

Described as a ‘culinary exploration of our edible landscape’, Fat Hen is a wild cookery school based in St Buryan near Land’s End founded by Caroline Davey. Here guests can fully immerse themselves in the natural world for an extended time as Davey hosts two-day courses (priced £225-250). This autumn, events include Seaweed Foraging and Cookery Course where guests can become burgeoning oracles on mindboggling varieties, Forage, Cook and Feast, which is designed with the ‘authentic experience of foraging’ in mind, and Gourmet Wild Food Weekend that boasts hedgerow canapes and a three-course wild feast aimed at serious food lovers keen to treat themselves. the-fat-hen.co.uk

The Hidden Hut

This outdoor kitchen at Porthcurnick Beach made headlines across the globe when they served up food for President Biden and Boris at the G7 Summit in June but by then The Hidden Hut was already the county’s worst kept secret. Opening its hatch come rain or shine, diners are asked to dress for the weather, and bring along their own bowl, plate and cutlery too, as well as any plonk they intend on consuming. In turn, the team at this rustic shack bring the delicious food and fire. Their famous feasts nights have been on a hiatus of late but keep a close eye on their site and social media for upcoming dates, and move swiftly as tickets tend to sell-out fast, or you can always just pop-by during the day. hiddenhut.co.uk

The Family Foraging Kitchen - Credit: familyforagingkitchen.co.uk

Family Foraging Kitchen

The team at Family Foraging are keen for people to reconnect with the food they eat by immersing themselves in nature and consequently the nourishment available on their very own doorstep. They host foraging walks, tours and courses across Cornwall with a percentage of the profit from ticket sales going to those experiencing food poverty by providing them with the education and skills they need to source their own free food. Besides the opportunity to feast and forage, there’s also the chance to learn traditional country crafts such as hedgelaying, natural dyeing and coppicing. familyforagingkitchen.co.uk

Lula Shack in Hayle - Credit: lulashack.co.uk

Lula Shack

Following a successful run through the warmer months, Lula Shack at Hayle Harbour will be continuing their Friday night feasts nights throughout September, which means holding onto the summer vibes just a little bit longer. The beachside bar typically serves seafood and ribs, but the firepit is brought out on these special evenings providing a relaxed way to wind the week down, and toast the weekend before the weather gets too chilly for beach-based escapades. lulashack.co.uk/