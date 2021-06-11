Published: 11:33 AM June 11, 2021

Since 2019, Pentire have been distilling delicious non-alcoholic spirits inspired by Cornwall.

Alistair Frost and Edward Grieg-Gran have always loved the headlands of north Cornwall and the amazing feeling a trip there ignites. Starting in 2019, they attempted to capture the essence of those feelings, smells, and tastes in a bottle. A labour of love, their first creation was Adrift which quickly rocketed them to fame. Two years down the line and their brand new creation, Seaward, continues the passion that first inspired the two men.

"Catching waves until dusk. Camping on cliff tops and foraging hedgerows for unexpected bounty. Sharing and experimenting with the flavours we found on the coast. We wanted to bottle that experience. And create a drink that harnesses the power, beauty and immense flavours of plants." Alistair Frost — Founder

Cornish Made, Globally Loved

Every bottle of Pentire spirits is 100% plant based and distilled with natural botanicals, free from artificial flavourings and sweeteners. This decision to use ingredients of only the highest provenance has quickly made them a firm favourite in many circles, including with chefs such as Nathan Outlaw, Rick Stein, Paul Ainsworth, Tom Kerridge, and Gordon Ramsay.

Environmentally Friendly

But, not just satisfied with making drinks inspired by the landscape, Pentire is striving to make a difference. The only use Fair Trade and Organically Certified ingredients that have been accredited by The Soil Association. What's more, the products are bottled by hand and packed in entirely recyclable and plastic free packaging. They operate a free next day delivery service with a carbon offset process to reduce their footprint.

They are currently awaiting their B-Corp status as they are focused on protecting the oceans and support the Blue Marine Foundation. A B-Corp accreditation means they have proven they are committed to "the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose".

Pentire sent me everything needed to enjoy a refreshing glass - Credit: Sauce Communications

The Taste Test

But the most important questions is: do Adrift and Seaward taste like the real deal? Pentire very kindly sent me a bottle of each so I could find out for myself. They even included a box of Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water so the spirits could be enjoyed in the right manner. The overall look is chic, simple, and stylish with no plastic or non-recyclable packaging as promised.

Both spirits can be enjoyed like a G&T, with plenty of ice and a good helping of tonic. For Adrift, Pentire recommend topping the ensemble off with a garnish of rosemary or lemon peel. With Seaward, grapefruit is the addition of choice. Each beverage was crisp and full of flavour but there was a definite distinction between them. Adrift has a drier taste with hints of salt and sage, whereas Seaward is sweeter but still with a herbal aftertaste. Honestly, I couldn't have told you the difference between them and a good bottle of gin. I will definitely be ordering more for special occasions.

Pentire can be bought from their own website and global retailers. A 70cl bottle costs £26.80 and there is a 15% discount of your first order. They also regularly host competitions to win care packages.