Published: 7:02 PM April 20, 2021

Our Food and Drink Editor makes a box of goodies from one of the region's top chefs last a weekend.

I’m not sure why it has taken me so long. After more than a year of lockdown I have only just mastered the slickest way of enjoying a food delivery box. With my first, the preparation seemed to take hours, the second required every pan, pot and plate I own and the third, well, you get the picture, and on it went. Don’t get me wrong, it’s been a joyful struggle, feasting on delights from the region's best restaurants. But it has taken me until now to hit my stride.

I did it with a box from Haworth@Home, a relatively new food delivery scheme that is the brainchild of former Northcote head chef, Nigel Howarth, who has taken his signature approach to dining, including his renowned and devoted loyalty to Lancashire produce, and created menus that allow those ingredients to shine.

Nigel Haworth in the kitchen at his Ribble Valley home - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

The experience has led to a bit of a realisation, though. Until now, I’ve always treated box deliveries as a single meal. But you don’t have to eat them that way. Certainly not with a Haworth@Home box, anyway. These are to be treasured as the most delicious box of treats, to be savoured over a weekend, as and when you wish. Not only does this mean you avoid feeling as stuffed as a taxidermied whale but you also get to spread the food joy over several days.

Starters for lunch? How indulgent, although it did raise several eyebrows with family and friends when I revealed I may have had salmon caviar for lunch on a dreary Saturday lunchtime. In fact, it was Wellgate salmon loin wrapped in puff pastry, smoked leeks, ginger and caviar cream. But I didn't admit that bit.

The warm cheese and sourdough roll, artisan butter and butter bean hummus were shared and gone in a minute thanks to the efforts of my husband and eight-year-old daughter who ate it as an afternoon nibble. The main of truffled herb fed free range chicken breast, with truffle and mushroom butter, braised leg meat, hen of the woods, sea kale and yeast infused potato, was enjoyed on a Saturday evening. And the blush pink pudding of Yorkshire (shh) rhubarb, white chocolate, rosewater, meringue and blood orange compote were definitely my way of spending a Sunday lunchtime. The perfect final flourish, four delicate, glossy petits fours chocolates - filled with glorious mouthfuls of smooth salted caramel filling - were hoarded for several days later until I begrudgingly shared them with my nearest and dearest.

Wellgate salmon loin wrapped in puff pastry, smoked leeks, ginger and caviar cream - Credit: Emma Mayoh

It was a triumph made even sweeter by the fact everything comes so well prepared and the instructions so clear that you can create impressive dishes just like those in the restaurants you love. This is gourmet grazing at its best.

Everything comes packed in recyclable or compostable sheep’s wool and there is very little plastic packaging. Is it cheap? At £110, it’s certainly not the most expensive of box deliveries I’ve seen and it is certainly good value. The menus change frequently meaning regular diners will always be coming back for more.

What was a real pleasure with this particular box was how impressive a meal you could create with ease and without having to use, wash and reuse every item in your kitchen arsenal just to prepare one course. This is Nigel’s years of experience shining through. Although it is a meal box for two, the box was so generous that my eight-year-old was also able to try too. I’m completely sold and suggest you order immediately. You can do so by visiting nigel-haworth.co.uk/haworth-at-home

