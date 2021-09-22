The 2022 Northcote Obsession chef line up revealed

Published: 12:29 PM September 22, 2021

The impressive line-up for Northcote’s Obsession 2022 has been revealed. At a special virtual launch, the Langho Michelin star restaurant's executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen revealed the 16 top chefs, with 15 Michelin stars between them, who will join her next Jan 21st to February 6th. It will be the first time the event has been hosted since the pandemic first closed restaurants in March 2020.

Chefs from some of the best restaurants in the UK were announced in the line-up with chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen who will cook on two evenings.

Roberta Hall McCarron, chef owner from Edinburgh’s much lauded The Little Chartroom, Matt Abe, head chef at the three Michelin star Restaurant Gordon Ramsey and well-known super chef, of Marlow’s renowned two Michelin star The Hand & Flowers and Manchester’s Bull and Bear, Tom Kerridge, appeared at the special event.

Tom says: ‘We will be showcasing seasonal British produce and show what we do in a great way, working with Lisa and her team to create a special event.

‘Northcote and Obsession is one of the most established and exciting events for chefs and has developed a huge following, everyone wants to be a part of it. It feels like an incredible festival of food and a massive celebration and a clear opportunity to show that hospitality is still vibrant and still going. I can’t wait to get back.’

Roberta ‘It's an incredible honour and something I have followed over the years. It’s so great to get all of these chefs together and if you are lucky enough to dine over consecutive nights you really are getting an insight into different chefs' food. Or my team it will be a pinnacle to be a part of such a great event. I can’t wait to get involved and be a part of that.’

Matt said: ‘It gives you the ultimate chance to experience someone else’s food in a different location. You get to visit these fantastic restaurants around the UK, all in one place. We will be showcasing the British produce and my food has that classical influence coming through and we’ll be allowing the flavours and dishes to speak for themselves.

Lisa, who will cook for two evenings, once for the opening night and with fellow chefs Monica Galetti from Londo’s Mere and Nieves Barragan Mahacho from the one-star restaurant, Sabor.

‘It will be a fun night with amazing ladies, who are really good cooks and amazing friends. I think it will be really interesting and we will work together to produce a fantastic menu.

‘Obsession holds a special place in people's hearts. We want to showcase the north west and bring people into our home and make this event so special for people. It’s a real privilege when chefs ask to do Obsession and we can’t wait to get going.’

Northcote Obsession 22 will take place from January 21st to February 6th - Credit: Northcote

The line-up

Friday 21st January: Lisa Goodwin Allen, Northcote, Ribble Valley (1 star)

Saturday 22nd January: Matt Abe, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London (3 stars)

Sunday 23rd January: Mickael Viljanen, Chapter One (previously The Greenhouse), Dublin

Monday 24th January: Jordan Bailey, Aimsir, County Kildare (2 stars)

Tuesday 25th January: Simon Rogan & Tom Barnes, L’Enclume, Cumbria (2 stars)

Wednesday 26th January: Roberta Hall, The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh

Thursday 27th January: Alex Bond, Alchemilla, Nottingham (1 star)

Friday 28th January: Galton Blackiston, Morston Hall, Norfolk (1 star)

Saturday 29th January: Hrishikesh Desai, Gilpin Hotel & Lakehouse, Cumbria (1 star)

Sunday 30th January: Kenny Atkinson, House of Tides, Newcastle (1 star)

Wednesday 2nd February: James Martin, celebrity chef and TV presenter

Thursday 3rd February: Tom Kerridge, The Hand & Flowers, Marlow (2 stars)

Friday 4th February: Atul Kochhar, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, London

The grand finale

Sunday 6th February, featuring:

Monica Galetti, Mere, London

Nieves Barragan Mohacho, Sabor, London (1 star)

Lisa Goodwin Allen, Northcote, Ribble Valley (1 star)

Tickets for Obsession 22 go on sale on 28th September and are priced at £160 per person, including a Louis Roederer Champagne and canapé reception, five course menu, coffee and petit fours. A specially paired wine flight can be added, starting from around £65 per person.

https://www.northcoteobsession.com/.