Published: 6:00 PM March 23, 2021

Try these simple cocktail recipes using Somerset cider - Credit: Thatchers Cider/One Gin

Thatchers cider shares these refreshing, easy cocktail recipes with us, just in time for spring.

Johnny’s Apple Mule

(Uses One gin and Thatchers cider)

Ingredients

35ml One Sage and Apple Gin

25ml cloudy apple juice

10ml lime juice

5ml sugar syrup

Small piece fresh ginger

100ml Thatchers Rosé cider

Method

Mix the ginger and sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and all other ingredients apart from the cider.

Shake well for at least 15 seconds.

Strain into a glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a slice of apple or wedge of lime.

Top up the glass with Thatchers Rosé Cider.

Thatchers cider is a a multi-generation family business, based in Sandford, North Somerset. It has been going for more than 100 years over four generations.





Green Heart

(An alcohol-free cocktail created by La Maison Wellness)

Green Heart Cocktail Created for Thatchers Cider by La Maison Wellness - Credit: Thatchers Cider/LaMaisonWellness

Ingredients

20ml aloe vera juice

20ml lime cordial

Thatchers Zero

Method

Measure and pour your aloe vera and lime cordial into a wine glass.

Add ice and stir.

Pour your Thatchers Zero over the ice and give a final gentle stir so it’s all mixed together.

Finally, garnish with a cucumber slice and fresh parsley leaf.

