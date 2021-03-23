Recipe: Must-try Somerset cider cocktails
- Credit: Thatchers Cider/One Gin
Thatchers cider shares these refreshing, easy cocktail recipes with us, just in time for spring.
Johnny’s Apple Mule
(Uses One gin and Thatchers cider)
Ingredients
35ml One Sage and Apple Gin
25ml cloudy apple juice
10ml lime juice
5ml sugar syrup
Most Read
- 1 Easter egg hunts in Suffolk: National Trust trails
- 2 Why was there a gorilla living in a Cotswold village?
- 3 Win a bottle of Masons of Yorkshire Raspberry Gin
- 4 10 notable Gloucestershire births
- 5 Yorkshire holidays - as seen on TV
- 6 Moving to Sussex: Here are three places to put on your radar
- 7 A guide to moving to Somerset
- 8 Fantastic Lamb recipes for you try by Sabrina Ghayour
- 9 10 things you probably didn't know about Blackpool
- 10 Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun
Small piece fresh ginger
100ml Thatchers Rosé cider
Method
Mix the ginger and sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker.
Add ice and all other ingredients apart from the cider.
Shake well for at least 15 seconds.
Strain into a glass filled with ice.
Garnish with a slice of apple or wedge of lime.
Top up the glass with Thatchers Rosé Cider.
Thatchers cider is a a multi-generation family business, based in Sandford, North Somerset. It has been going for more than 100 years over four generations.
SUBSCRIBE: To Somerset Life for the best food news and recipes from the county
Green Heart
(An alcohol-free cocktail created by La Maison Wellness)
Ingredients
20ml aloe vera juice
20ml lime cordial
Thatchers Zero
Method
Measure and pour your aloe vera and lime cordial into a wine glass.
Add ice and stir.
Pour your Thatchers Zero over the ice and give a final gentle stir so it’s all mixed together.
Finally, garnish with a cucumber slice and fresh parsley leaf.
RECIPE: Easy herby tomato soup