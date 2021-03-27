Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Recipes

Recipe: Make James Martin's Yorkshire puddings

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 10:00 AM March 27, 2021   
Gran knows best - James Martin's recipe for Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy is his go-to recipe 

Gran knows best - James Martin's recipe for Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy is his go-to recipe - Credit: St James House

Yorkshire’s James Martin has revealed that his Yorkshire pudding recipe was inherited from his cooking heroine – his gran. 

Now he’s added it to a collection of recipes raising funds for everyone’s heroes, celebrating the centenary of The Royal British Legion this year. 

Celebrity chef James Martin will be at Yokrkshire Dales Festival of Food and Drink in 2021

Chef James Martin - Credit: Pics; John Cocks

James’s recipe for Yorkshire pudding with onion gravy is a family favourite and might well put paid to arguments about how to make this iconic Yorkshire dish.  

Jsmes says: ‘This recipe is an old favourite of my family's and, if I am honest, the batter is my grandmother’s old recipe. She used to live in York, so did her sister, and we used to enjoy this every Sunday. I still make it to this day and always will.’ 

Cooking With Heroes is a high-end cookbook raising money for military veterans, and written by volunteers from across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, with help from some high-profile celebrity supporters, including James Martin, Rick Stein, Jamie Oliver and the Hairy Bikers.

SUBSCRIBE: To Yorkshire Life magazine for more fabulous recipes from the region, including a regular column from Sabrina Ghayour.

James Martin's Yorkshire puddings with onion gravy 

Ingredients 

Makes 10-12  

Most Read

  1. 1 Coastal walks in Essex: 9 of the best
  2. 2 Win a Briston Clubmaster Classic watch worth £265
  3. 3 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
  1. 4 Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun
  2. 5 Competition: Win a watercolour painting of the Rodings by artist James Merriott
  3. 6 Hidden gems in the Peak District - Hucklow Edge, Birchenough Hill, Blake’s Boulder
  4. 7 8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey
  5. 8 7 magical bluebell walks in Devon
  6. 9 Great British Bake Off star Jamie Finn shares his baking tips
  7. 10 Bluebell walks in Dorset: 8 of the best places to go

For the Yorkshire puddings 

8oz (225g) plain flour 

8 medium eggs  

1 pint (570ml) milk, full fat 

8 tsp dripping  

Pinch of salt 

For the onion gravy 

50g butter 

3 onions, peeled and sliced 

100ml Madeira 

25ml sherry 

500ml veal jus 

50ml red wine 

Method 

Whisk all the ingredients for the Yorkshire puddings together in a bowl. Allow to rest in the fridge overnight. Pre-heat the oven to 200C.

Put the dripping into pudding moulds and put in the oven until smoking hot, ladle the mix in or pour from a jug and cook for 30-40 minutes. 

To make the onion gravy, cook out the onions in half the butter until deeply coloured. Add the Madeira wine, sherry, jus and red wine into a saucepan, bring to the boil and reduce by half. Season and finish with the rest of the butter. 

Pre-order the book here  



Food and Drink
Yorkshire Life

Don't Miss

Masons of Yorkshire - Special Edition Raspberry Gin

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a bottle of Masons of Yorkshire Raspberry Gin

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
The real John Daniel with children Uley village

Cotswold Life

Why was there a gorilla living in a Cotswold village?

Katie Jarvis

Logo Icon
Flatford Mill Easter egg hunts

Suffolk Magazine

Easter egg hunts in Suffolk: National Trust trails

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Portrait of Richard Deane by Robert Walker, c.1653

Cotswold Life

10 notable Gloucestershire births

Stephen Roberts

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus