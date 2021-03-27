Recipe: Make James Martin's Yorkshire puddings
- Credit: St James House
Yorkshire’s James Martin has revealed that his Yorkshire pudding recipe was inherited from his cooking heroine – his gran.
Now he’s added it to a collection of recipes raising funds for everyone’s heroes, celebrating the centenary of The Royal British Legion this year.
James’s recipe for Yorkshire pudding with onion gravy is a family favourite and might well put paid to arguments about how to make this iconic Yorkshire dish.
Jsmes says: ‘This recipe is an old favourite of my family's and, if I am honest, the batter is my grandmother’s old recipe. She used to live in York, so did her sister, and we used to enjoy this every Sunday. I still make it to this day and always will.’
Cooking With Heroes is a high-end cookbook raising money for military veterans, and written by volunteers from across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, with help from some high-profile celebrity supporters, including James Martin, Rick Stein, Jamie Oliver and the Hairy Bikers.
SUBSCRIBE: To Yorkshire Life magazine for more fabulous recipes from the region, including a regular column from Sabrina Ghayour.
James Martin's Yorkshire puddings with onion gravy
Ingredients
Makes 10-12
Most Read
- 1 Coastal walks in Essex: 9 of the best
- 2 Win a Briston Clubmaster Classic watch worth £265
- 3 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
- 4 Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun
- 5 Competition: Win a watercolour painting of the Rodings by artist James Merriott
- 6 Hidden gems in the Peak District - Hucklow Edge, Birchenough Hill, Blake’s Boulder
- 7 8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey
- 8 7 magical bluebell walks in Devon
- 9 Great British Bake Off star Jamie Finn shares his baking tips
- 10 Bluebell walks in Dorset: 8 of the best places to go
For the Yorkshire puddings
8oz (225g) plain flour
8 medium eggs
1 pint (570ml) milk, full fat
8 tsp dripping
Pinch of salt
For the onion gravy
50g butter
3 onions, peeled and sliced
100ml Madeira
25ml sherry
500ml veal jus
50ml red wine
Method
Whisk all the ingredients for the Yorkshire puddings together in a bowl. Allow to rest in the fridge overnight. Pre-heat the oven to 200C.
Put the dripping into pudding moulds and put in the oven until smoking hot, ladle the mix in or pour from a jug and cook for 30-40 minutes.
To make the onion gravy, cook out the onions in half the butter until deeply coloured. Add the Madeira wine, sherry, jus and red wine into a saucepan, bring to the boil and reduce by half. Season and finish with the rest of the butter.