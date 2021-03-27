Published: 10:00 AM March 27, 2021

Gran knows best - James Martin's recipe for Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy is his go-to recipe - Credit: St James House

Yorkshire’s James Martin has revealed that his Yorkshire pudding recipe was inherited from his cooking heroine – his gran.

Now he’s added it to a collection of recipes raising funds for everyone’s heroes, celebrating the centenary of The Royal British Legion this year.

Chef James Martin - Credit: Pics; John Cocks

James’s recipe for Yorkshire pudding with onion gravy is a family favourite and might well put paid to arguments about how to make this iconic Yorkshire dish.

Jsmes says: ‘This recipe is an old favourite of my family's and, if I am honest, the batter is my grandmother’s old recipe. She used to live in York, so did her sister, and we used to enjoy this every Sunday. I still make it to this day and always will.’

Cooking With Heroes is a high-end cookbook raising money for military veterans, and written by volunteers from across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, with help from some high-profile celebrity supporters, including James Martin, Rick Stein, Jamie Oliver and the Hairy Bikers.

SUBSCRIBE: To Yorkshire Life magazine for more fabulous recipes from the region, including a regular column from Sabrina Ghayour.

James Martin's Yorkshire puddings with onion gravy

Ingredients

Makes 10-12

For the Yorkshire puddings

8oz (225g) plain flour

8 medium eggs

1 pint (570ml) milk, full fat

8 tsp dripping

Pinch of salt

For the onion gravy

50g butter

3 onions, peeled and sliced

100ml Madeira

25ml sherry

500ml veal jus

50ml red wine

Method

Whisk all the ingredients for the Yorkshire puddings together in a bowl. Allow to rest in the fridge overnight. Pre-heat the oven to 200C.

Put the dripping into pudding moulds and put in the oven until smoking hot, ladle the mix in or pour from a jug and cook for 30-40 minutes.

To make the onion gravy, cook out the onions in half the butter until deeply coloured. Add the Madeira wine, sherry, jus and red wine into a saucepan, bring to the boil and reduce by half. Season and finish with the rest of the butter.

Pre-order the book here







