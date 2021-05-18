Sabrina Ghayour - Lamb, cumin, coriander and chilli kebabs recipe

Published: 3:56 PM May 18, 2021

I’ve chosen to share a recipe from my latest book, Simply, that packs a real punch… my lamb, cumin, coriander and chilli kebabs are absolutely perfect for the job.

Cook them indoor or outdoor and pack them into a wrap of flatbread with some cooling yogurt, onions and tomatoes for the ultimate treat.

They are great for outdoor sharing, just prep the kebabs and have your wraps and toppings ready to go then share with your friends.

A lovely first taste of freedom in what, for me, is the real beginning of 2021.

Lamb, cumin, coriander and chilli kebabs

(Makes 6)

My local Pakistani restaurant has always made the most insanely delicious lamb kebabs, and while this recipe is very different, it is inspired by their fiery and aromatic creation, and I have simplified it to suit home cooking using a griddle pan on the hob.

These are a delicious delight and perfect with a little cooling yogurt on the side.

Ingredients

500g minced lamb (20% fat)

1 onion, minced in a food processor and drained of any liquid, or very finely chopped

4 fat garlic cloves, minced

50g fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1–2 teaspoons chilli flakes

To finish: Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper and Pul Biber chilli flakes

To serve:

Rice or flatbreads

Greek or natural yoghurt

Method

Put all the main ingredients into a large mixing bowl and, using your hands, work them together really well, pummelling the meat mixture for several minutes into a smooth paste.

Divide the mixture into six portions and form each into a sausage shape, then thread onto metal or wooden skewers. Roll each sausage on a chopping board to elongate to about 12cms long.

Preheat a non-stick griddle pan over a high heat. Once hot, cook the kebabs for about eight to 10 minutes, turning them halfway through the cooking time, until nicely browned on both sides and cooked through.

Sprinkle with pul biber and serve with rice or flatbreads and Greek or natural yoghurt.

Tip

Alternatively, cook these kebabs in the oven at its highest fan setting for 12 minutes, or until cooked through and just starting to brown.

Taken from Simply by Sabrina Ghayour, £25. Published by Mitchell Beasley