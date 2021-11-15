REVIEW: A dog-friendly pub lunch in Somerset

Want to take your four-legged friend out to lunch? Try The The Barrington Boar in Somerset.

The Barrington Boar is run by husband and wife team Victoria Collins and Al Clifford. It is their first joint enterprise, with Victoria running the front of house and Al in the kitchen.

The pub is set in a pretty part of Somerset, with the approach to it surrounded by thatched cottages and quaint English gardens.

On my visit I discovered a great pub with rooms, serving homely but inventive food. It is mainly geared towards adults, with or without their four-legged friends.

The menu was varied, with meat, fish, dairy free, gluten free and vegetarian options.

I opted for the lightly spiced pumpkin and potato soup with cheese and onion profiteroles to start. I mean, who could say 'no' to trying a savoury profiterole?

The soup was smooth, creamy, with the undertones of spices. The cheese profiteroles were tasty and light, a bit messy to eat, but who cares about that if it tastes good.

Savoury profiteroles for a change - Credit: C Skidmore

For main course I picked the trio of Yarrow Hey Farm pork - slow-cooked belly glazed in smoked apple caramel, hodge podge pudding and cured fillet, with apple sauce and Pitney Farm greens.

The flavours hit me as soon as the dish was put infront of me - the delicious, warming whiff of the caramel. The belly pork was tender and the hodge podge pudding had a nice crunch to it. The greens, chard I believe, were fresh and tasty and the dish all came together really well considering all the separate elements.

I was sorry to say that I declined dessert as I couldn't fit another thing in, but Victoria wasn't taking 'no' for an answer and put in front of me the most delicious sticky toffee apple pudding with crunchy pecans. The flavours in the sauce were incredible - it used local Somerset Apple Cider. And the sponge was beautifully light, not stodgy like so many winter puddings.

The pudding was beautifully light - Credit: C Skidmore

Victoria and Al use local suppliers including Bonners of Ilminster and Beach Ridge Farm for their duck, as well as Buxton Butchers, which supplies them with Himalayan salt aged steaks.

During the second lockdown the couple converted four guest rooms, one of which is dog friendly. Victoria took charge of the interior design and she's done a great job - they look really smart.

The Barrington Boar knows its main audience is adults and it caters to that - children are welcome at lunchtime, but the evenings are mainly an adult affair.

Al's flavours were really refreshing. He's not trying to be too clever, but is making good food that's inventive, not pretentious. Why not try it yourself?



