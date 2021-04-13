WIN food and drink goodies from Rockfish

Win

We've teamed up with South West seafood specialists Rockfish to offer a fantastic array of food and drink goodies



Heading to the seaside when the summer comes is something firmly fixed in all of our minds. And this year, more than most, many of us can’t wait to enjoy a day at the coast, a morning swim, reading your favourite book with your toes in the sand and clambering over rockpools.



And surely no visit to the wonderful coastline of Devon is complete without enjoying the amazing seafood that is caught in our waters?



With restaurants running right along the Devon coast and into Dorset, Mitch Tonks’ Rockfish restaurants know a thing or two about the best tasting seafood and how to enjoy it. Their beach-style laid back, comfortable decks, terraces and restaurants serving stunning seafood dishes make great destinations during your day at the coast.

Whether you’re swimming, cycling, paddle-boarding, sailing or just strolling, navigate yourself to their doors, sit back and relax and enjoy great seafood, great views and great hospitality.



Rockfish restaurant in Dartmouth - Credit: Rockfish



Their boat, Rockfisher, is skippered by Nick Rich who lands daily at Brixham literally outside the doors of the restaurant, takeaway and retail fish market. So, the catch travels metres not miles and comes from a well-managed fishery where small boats make up the majority of the fleet.



With wonderful views and as close to the water as you can get. Rockfish can be found in Brixham, Plymouth, Dartmouth, Torquay, Exeter, Exmouth, Weymouth and Poole with plans afoot for further openings.



The menu just sings out to you; there’s Lyme Bay mussels, the Skipper’s Roll, dressed local crab and roasted scallops in their half shell with garlic and breadcrumbs, and of course traditional fish and chips in their award-winning signature batter.



Sharing a delicious seafood spread at Rockfish - Credit: Rockfish



Crisp-fried, chargrilled or cooked on the plancha, the seafood is served with hand cut unlimited chips. If you’re still hungry you can order another pot of chips cooked freshly to order. With their entire menu also served gluten free, nobody needs to miss out.



And on the way home you can immerse yourself in the new Rockfish Cookbook which celebrates the summer and winter seasons of living and running restaurants by the South West seafood coast. Recipes that are a joy to look at and easy to recreate, making you wonder why you haven’t been cooking more seafood at home before!

There’s something instinctively satisfying about eating the best British seafood by the seaside, enjoying freshly caught, chargrilled fish with a glass of wine or a cold beer while you take in the views out to sea.



therockfish.co.uk



Win some fabulous Rockfish goodies



Now having read all that it’s rather nice to know you could win a pretty special host of prizes from the Rockfish and Seahorse restaurants in our competition! A lucky winner will enjoy:



- A fabulous meal at any Rockfish restaurant for up to £150;

- A Rockfish Seafood Experience box delivered to your door (anywhere in mainland UK);

- A new Rockfish cookbook, published May 2021, signed by Mitch Tonks;

- A £50 voucher to spend at the Rockfish Retail Fish Market in Brixham;

- A magnum of rosé to enjoy at Joe’s bar at The Seahorse on the South Embankment in Dartmouth.



There will also be five runners-up prizes of a Rockfish voucher for £20.



To be in with a chance of winning, fill in the form below...



Closing date is May 20, 2021.



