10 luxury picnic hampers to try this summer

Published: 11:31 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM June 23, 2021

Grab a book, your favourite food and head to one of these beautiful Hampshire picnic spots - Credit: Evangelina Silina / Unsplash

With so many options to choose from, we've selected our top 10 picnic baskets from hampers.com. Each is filled with tasty treats and refreshing beverages.

We're in the full swing of National Picnic Week 2021 which means it's time to find a tartan blanket, dust off that hamper, and fill it with delicious food and drink. But, if you don't fancy packing it yourself or want to treat someone this summer, there are plenty of other options available with a simple click of a mouse button. hampers.com are a great online service with a huge number of gift baskets and hampers available the whole year round. We've chosen our favourite 10 picnic sets for the summer that have a diverse range of contents, but all promise to be delicious.

Summer Cocktail Hamper

Price: £29

Contents: Shake Baby Shake Watermelon Daiquiri, Shake Baby Shake Raspberry Mojito, Shake Baby Shake Passionfruit Martini, popcorn, chocolate, and watermelon sweets

Why we love it: Nothing says summer like cocktails and this affordable hamper is the perfect accompaniment to a day in the sun.

Buy here

Beer & BBQ Hamper

Price: £52

Contents: Freedom Helles, Freedom Lager, Freedom Pilsner, Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs, Almonds and Cashews, Olives, Scarlett & Mustard Smoky Barbecue Relish, Caribbean Hot Mustard Sauce, Sauce Shop Original BBQ, Chilli Rub for Chicken, Sweet Ribs Rub for Pork

Why we love it: This hamper can be used to make a spicy and scrummy bigger picnic by using the sauces on meat and allowing it to cool before packing up and heading out. Alternatively, you could have a BBQ along side your picnic and use the rubs there and then.

Buy here

Couples Sharing Hamper

Price: £55

Contents: Il Greto Prosecco Spumante Rosé, Macarons, Apple & Custard Biscuits, Almond Thins, Milk Chocolate Honeycomb, and Raspberry Jam

Why we love it: This is a great gift option for friends or family celebrating an anniversary. With plenty of yummy treats, you're sure to be their new favourite person.

Buy here

Afternoon Tea with Prosecco

Price: £58

Contents: La Tenuta Sconta Prosecco, Giant Luxury Fruit Scones, Round Whisky Dundee, Rodda's Clotted Cream, Strawberry Preserve, Traditional English Tea Caddy, Belgain Chocolates, and Clotted Cream Fudge

Why we love it: This hamper combines our two favourite things: picnics and afternoon tea! What more do we need to say?

Buy here

Tropical Cocktail Hamper

Price: £65

Contents: Aloha 65, ginger ale, pineapple Jamaican rum cake, pineapple and coconut chocolate bar, and cocktail booklet

Why we love it: If you close your eyes you could almost be on a tropical island somewhere. Grass skirts and sunglasses are recommended to accompany!

Buy here

Prosecco Duo & Wicker Chiller Carrier

Price: £69

Contents: Stunning wicker basket, La Tenuta Sconta Prosecco and Il Greto Prosecco Spumante Rose

Why we love it: This unusual hamper is a great way to keep your drinks cool wherever you go. And it's stylish too!

Buy here

Luxury Alcohol Free Hamper

Price: £82

Contents: Belvoir Elderflower Presse, Breadsticks, Black Pepper Wafers, Popcorn, Biscuits, Crisps, Chocolate Cake, Chilli Jam, Black Bomber, Cafe York Blend Coffee, and chocolate

Why we love it: Being teetotal or having a picnic with the kids should not stop you from enjoying yourself and this is a great treat regardless of if you enjoy the taste of alcohol or not. It all comes in a cute wicker basket too.

Buy here

Summer Fizz Picnic Hamper

Price: £89

Contents: La Tenuta Sconta Prosecco, cheese, biscuits, crisps, wafers, crackers, pickled onions, and olives

Why we love it: This is a more savoury option for your day out in the sun. Plus, it comes in a traditional hamper to really make your picnic special.

Buy here

Pimms Sharing Hamper

Price: £95

Contents: Pimm’s No.1, lemonade, scones, biscuits, tea dunkers, popcorn, flapjack, clotted cream, conserve, chocolate, and fudge

Why we love it: Pimms is synonymous with summer and perfectly tops off a sophisticated get together with friends outside.

Buy here

Prosecco for Two Picnic Hamper

Price: £99

Contents: La Tenuta Sconta Proscco DOC, salami, pork rillette, cheese, piccalilli, caramelised onion marmalade, crisps, sourdough crispbreads, biscuits, and nuts

Why we love it: Carefully selected produce from their Best of British line make this hamper a very special addition to any occasion. Be warned, if you buy it for a friend, you may be tempted to keep it for yourself!

Buy here

Summer Champagne Picnic Hamper

Price: £150

Contents: Veuve Clicquot, biscuits, crisps, wafers, crackers, pickled onions, olives and cheese

Why we love it: The ultimate treat this summer with everything you need for a a day sat by the river or in a meadow. The hamper even comes with plates and cutlery.

Buy here

