Published: 1:16 PM May 17, 2021

Food and drink has often seemed to make life a little brighter over the past year, so when all else feels bad, let's EAT CAKE

Bentley Road Baker

Bourton Barns, Ebdon Lane, Wick St Lawrence, Weston Super Mare, North Somerset, BS22 7YA.

The public goes crazy for the amazing array of sweet treats on offer at The Bentley Road Baker. Offering local deliveries, postal brownies and local click and collect during lockdown, keep an eye on its social media pages for the fastest finger first race to secure your cakes when they are released.

Milton Larder

262, Milton Road, Weston Super Mare, Somerset, BS22 8EN.

Have you seen the cheesecakes The Milton Larder offers? If not, get yourself onto The Milton Larder's Facebook page to see these amazing creations, which sell out every time. They are sold alongside lots of other homemade cakes.

Astills of Worle

175 High St, Worle, Weston-super-Mare BS22 6JA.

This family bakery has been providing a local delivery service. I would highly recommend the Astills Danish slices and flapjacks, but you can also order your daily bread, pasties and sausage rolls to be delivered straight to your home.

James Artisan Bakery

35 Whitecross Rd, Weston-super-Mare BS23 1EN.

Formerly Whitecross Bakery and still serving quality cakes, James Artisan Bakery is well worth a look. Alongside traditional favourites such as eclairs and apple and custard turnovers, you can pick up your essential foods such as bread, cheeses and flour.

Hills Bakers

21 St James St, Weston-super-Mare BS23 1ST.

With the kind of cake selection that only exists in your dreams, Hills is offering free delivery over £10 and you can even call the shop and put together your own package.

Go on, why not try the bread pudding and coconut pyramid!

Winnies Bakery

5 Meadow Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1QG.

Although this bakers is famous for its specialty flavoured breads, from 'inferno' to cheese and marmite, it also has a vast selection of sweet treats. Why not try one of Winnies' Bakers Dozen packages? Who says you need others to help you eat cake!