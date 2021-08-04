Published: 12:54 PM August 4, 2021

From celebrity chefs on tour to cook-outs, food markets and beach demonstrations - the summer is all about sampling the best Cornwall has to offer at the Duchy's summer's food and drink festivals

Chef Paul Ainsworth - Credit: paul-ainsworth.co.uk

Hundreds of restaurants, cafes and eateries have reopened their doors with inspired seasonal menus, and lively food and drink festivals are one of the best ways to get a real taste of Cornwall. And while some have been cancelled this year, there are a few to whet your appetite including new for 2021, the Travelling Feast Festival (6-20 August).

Join celebrity chef Paul Ainsworth on a tour taking in Boconnoc Estate, Scorrier House, and Royal Cornwall Show Ground across the two weeks with amazing live performances and delicious food. travellingfeast.co.uk

Gin Festival

With dozens of gins being made in Cornwall, the Annual Gin Festival (14 August) offers a diverse range of spirits with all the best mixers, all whilst listening to some great local bands.

Bude Food Festival

Artisan local producers are at the centre of Bude Food Festival (22 August) where stalls and street food draw the crowds in the beautiful setting of Bude Castle grounds. There will be everything to sample from cakes, to locally reared meat, to flavoured gins distilled nearby. budefoodfestival.co.uk

Porthminster Beach hosts the St Ives Food Festival - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

St Ives Food and Drink Festival

The music line-up for this popular event (17-19 September) has been unveiled with rising star, local singer songwriter Bailey Tomkinson headlining on the Sunday night to bring the event to a close. Located on Porthminster Beach, tickets are free for the food festival during the daytime and have gone on sale for the evening events.

Friday night’s opening party features eclectic songwriter and festival favourite Andy Quick who promises lively, foot stomping tunes and Freshly Squeezed, a South West-based funk and hip hop outfit covering popular classic turns and rare grooves with their unmistakeable fresh take on each track.

On Saturday it’s The Roustabouts – a group from Falmouth performing a theatrical mixture of gypsy, Balkan, folk, dance, and swing influenced original songs and arrangements – and the London-based seven-piece Cable Street Collective. Their songs have been road-tested extensively, with back-to-back summers at festivals like Boomtown, Bestival, Secret Garden Party, The Isle of Wight Festival, and the Lake of Stars Festival in Malawi.

Local girl Bailey Tomkinson can be found surfing at her local Porthmeor beach when she’s not performing her music, which has earned her comparisons with an early Taylor Swift and the legendary Emmylou Harris. Also on Sunday are Leeds-based Howlin’ Ric and the Rocketeers who play vibrant and authentic rock and roll.

Enjoy food on the beach - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Children are welcome at the music events and under 12s go free. Children aged 12 and over will need a ticket and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. stivesfoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk