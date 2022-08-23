WIN: A hamper packed with Somerset food and drink and a vineyard tour

Win

Somerset Life has teamed up with Lye Cross Farm to offer you the chance of winning a box of some of its Farm Shop goodies - anda vineyard tour

Since 1952 the Alvis family has been making the finest farmhouse cheese at Lye Cross Farm, situated at the foot of Somerset’s Mendip Hills a few miles from the village of Cheddar.

One lucky winner will get the chance to win a hamper packed with their goodies. The lovely prize will consist of a selection of items from the farm shop, situated on the A38 in Redhill, close to Bristol Airport.

The farm shop deli stocks the full range of Lye Cross Farm Cheddar and is set in the heart of the site surrounded by the dairy. The cheese is aged just metres from the shop and the range is graded and handpicked to sell in the shop alongside a huge range of other popular cheeses picked regionally or because they are 'must-have' for any cheese lover’s fridge.

Products may vary but will include everything you need to celebrate cheese including an acacia wood cheese serving board, Lye Cross cheese, chutneys and crackers, plus some sweet treats too.

Lye Cross has also teamed up with its neighbours at the Aldwick Estate Vineyard and the prize also includes a vineyard tour & tasting for two a bottle of ‘Jubilate’ English Sparking Wine.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic bundle click on the link below.



