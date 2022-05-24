Win a bumper prize of Devon’s best food and drink

Win

We're offering one of our lucky readers the chance to sample all that is good in Devon - Credit: Calancombe Estate, Pier Point, and Fossil Coast Drinks Co.

We've teamed up for Food Drink Devon to offer an amazing selection of food and drink from our own wonderful county.

Food Drink Devon represents a membership of over 350 of the best producers, retailers, hotels and dining venues across the county. Devon Life has teamed up with Food Drink Devon and its members to create this incredible prize for one lucky reader combining a host of fabulous produce delivered to your door as well as a vineyard tour for four and dinner for two.

Calancombe Estate vineyard tour and tasting for four

Located in South Devon between Dartmoor and the coast and with origins that can be traced back for centuries, Calancombe Estate’s vineyard and winery is home to some excellent wine! Blessed with a unique microclimate, south-facing slopes and free draining soil, the estate is ideally suited for award-winning wine production. The prize includes a tour for four people to explore Calancombe Estate’s vineyards and winery, along with a tasting session of their delicious wines and spirits.

calancombe-estate.com

Win a vineyard tour and tasting for four - Credit: Calancombe Estate

A trio of Hattiers Rum

B Corp certified Hattiers Rum produces three fine blended premium aged rums, using carefully selected rums from the world’s finest distillers which they sustainably blend in Devon using soft natural spring water. This prize includes a bottle each of Egremont Premium Reserve Rum - a blend of four cask aged rums hand picked from across the Caribbean and Central America - their smooth and light-medium bodied Eminence Blended Aged White Rum and aged Resolute Navy Strength Rum.

hattiers.com

Fossil Coast Drinks Co.’s Gin Liqueur and Rum Spirit hamper

Comprising a delicious Red Bed Berry Gin Liqueur, Kimmeridge Rum Spirit Drink (Blackberry, Apple & Cinnamon) and Three Tiers Rhubarb & Elderflower Gin Liqueur, Fossil Coast Drinks Co.’s Gin Liqueur and Rum Spirit hamper is perfect for gin and rum lovers. Fossil Coast Drinks Co. is a family-run drinks company specialising in small batch and premium craft spirits inspired by the Jurassic Coast.

Fossilcoastdrinks.com

Win drinks packages from major Devon distilleries - Credit: Fossil Drinks Co., Hatters Rum, and Luscombe

Luscombe’s Cocktail Edit

Featuring the contents and recipes to make two original cocktails, ‘Devon Spritz’ and ‘Rolling Hills’ have been created exclusively for Luscombe by master mixologist Louis Xavier Lewis-Smith. This is a special kit for cocktail lovers and includes ingredients, glassware, garnishes and a recipe booklet.

luscombe.co.uk

Boo Chi Kombucha’s The Ultimate Organic 3L kombucha making kit

Do you want to make kombucha but unsure how to do it? This prize includes The Ultimate Organic 3L Kombucha Making Kit from Boo Chi Kombucha, one of the best organically certified kits on the market with full instructions as well as a bottle of each of Boo Chi Kombucha’s incredible flavours.

boochi.co.uk

Dinner for two at Pier Point restaurant and bar

Beautifully situated next to Torquay’s marina and with spectacular views of the bay, Pier Point restaurant and bar delivers a deliciously simple, coastal-inspired menu featuring sustainable fish, Mediterranean vegetarian dishes and crowd-pleasers such as their ever-popular fish and chips. The prize includes a three-course meal for two people plus a bottle of wine.

Pier-point.co.uk

Win dinner for two at this popular restaurant and bar - Credit: Piers Point Restaurant and Bar

Case of still rosé wine from Lyme Bay Winery

Working with some of England’s best winegrowers, Lyme Bay Winery offers a selection of delicious award-winning still and sparkling English wines. One of few wineries working with growers all over the country, they source the very best grapes rather than relying solely on what is grown in their own vineyards. This fantastic prize includes a rosé case

of wine from Lyme Bay Winery consisting of three bottles of Shoreline Rosé 2019 and three bottles of their Pinot Noir Rosé.

lymebaywinery.co.uk

Black Tor Distillery’s Premium Reserve Golden Rum

Handcrafted in the wild foothills of Dartmoor, Black Tor Distillery creates premium rums. With an exceptionally clean, rounded flavour and long warming finish, their Premium Reserve Golden Rum is made using specially selected Caribbean rums which have been barrel-aged for eight years.

Blacktorrum.com

Dalwood Brut from Wine Hub Devon

Wine Hub Devon is giving away a delightful bottle of Dalwood Vineyard Brut. Made using Pinot Noir and Seyval Blanc grapes, this sparkling wine boasts prominent citrus notes with a hint of digestive biscuit and a lingering candied lemon peel finish and has been tried and approved by Wine Hub Devon’s team.

wine-hub.co.uk

Win wine, brut, and rum too - Credit: Dalwood, Lyme Bay Winery, and Black Tor Distillery

There's More...

Additionally, there will be the following delicious prizes: handmade bespoke chocolates from Andrew King Chocolates, The Bay Tree Food Co’s brand new salsa range, a £15 voucher for Surfing Cow Ice Cream, Butter Bike Co. Honey Roast Peanut Butter and a delightful 300g box of Vanilla Clotted Cream Fudge from Roly’s Fudge. andrewkingchocolates.com/ thebaytree.co.uk/ surfingcowicecream.co.uk/ butterbike.co.uk/

https://rolysfudge.co.uk/

Visit fooddrinkdevon.co.uk for the best Devon food and drink news, offers, events and details of each of their growing number of members. For all the latest foodie news follow them @fooddrinkdevon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

