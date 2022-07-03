Win amazing Devon food and drink prizes

The Gift of Cake has a selection of nine gourmet cakes to choose from. - Credit: The Gift of Cake

Win a bumper prize of the county’s best food and drink

Food Drink Devon represents a membership of over 360 of the best producers, retailers, hotels and dining venues across the county. We had such a huge response to our last competition that we have teamed up again with Food Drink Devon and its members to create another incredible prize for one lucky reader. Read on for more mouth-watering details.

High Grange is a cookery school and feasting venue focussed on outdoor fire cookery and barbecue. - Credit: High Grange

Fire School experience at High Grange

High Grange is a cookery school and feasting venue focussed on outdoor fire cookery and barbecue. They are nestled in the beautiful Blackdown Hills, not far from Lyme Regis and the Jurassic Coast and offer a range of cookery courses. High Grange is offering the lucky winner a voucher to attend one of their Half Day Fire Schools.

At the Exeter Gin School, you will be introduced to your own beautiful mini copper pot still. - Credit: Exeter Gin School

Gin-making masterclass for two with Exeter Gin

This prize also includes a gin-making experience with the multi-award winning Exeter and Granny Garbutts Gin at their distillery in Teignmouth. At the Exeter Gin School, you will be introduced to your own beautiful mini copper pot still, where you will be able to develop and distil your very own 35cl bottle of gin. You will be guided through the whole process and will get to enjoy a G&T to celebrate!

£120 voucher from The Gift of Cake

The Gift of Cake has a selection of nine gourmet cakes to choose from; every cake is handmade in their South Devon bakery, using only the finest, natural ingredients. Each cake is beautifully gift-wrapped in an exclusive embossed cake tin and packaged in recyclable materials, ready for nationwide delivery. Their part of the prize is a £120 gift voucher.

£100 voucher for The Venus Company

An internationally multi-award-winning environmental champion, serving the best locally sourced ingredients with many dishes from nearby land or sea. The Venus Company’s £100 prize voucher can be used at their four beach cafes, takeaway or shop in beautiful South Devon. Blackpool Sands, Bigbury-on-Sea and Broadsands are open all year round with their picturesque East Portlemouth, Salcombe takeaway open from Easter through the summer season.

Devon Rock Craft Lager is crafted to perfection using a unique blend of hops. - Credit: Bays Brewery

Two cases of beer from Bays Brewery

Bays Brewery is a multiple-award-winning brewery based in Torbay, Devon. They are giving away two cases of Devon Rock Craft Lager which is crafted to perfection using a unique blend of hops giving a crisp and refreshing modern lager, packed full of flavour.

The Point Bar & Grill offers the finest seasonal food and drink in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. - Credit: The Point Bar & Grill

£50 gift voucher for The Point Bar & Grill, Exmouth

A multi-award-winning restaurant and bar on Exmouth marina. The Point Bar & Grill offers the finest seasonal food and drink in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, all freshly prepared using the best local ingredients. The Point Bar & Grill will provide the competition winner with a £50 gift voucher.

To be in with a chance of winning all of these fabulous prizes, head here before September 1, 2022 for more information on how to enter.