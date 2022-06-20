Win fabulous prizes in new home baking contest

Show off your home baking skills and you could win a selection of cookery prizes. - Credit: Trewithen Dairy

Your home baking skills could win you a host of fab prizes in a new competition

National baking competition, the Trewly Big Bake, is back for 2022. Hosted by Trewithen Dairy, the contest invites baking enthusiasts across the country to show off their skill and creativity in a retro inspired baking challenge.

Taking place from July 1-22, the competition is inspired by Trewithen Dairy’s recent Sweet Shop Scone Revolution and encourages all bakers to create and decorate a bake which takes inspiration from classic sweets.

Contestants are tasked with reinventing a cake of any kind with their sweet shop favourites. This is a virtual competition, so creativity and appearance are key as the expert panel will judge the photos uploaded to a form on the Trewithen Dairy website.

The esteemed judging panel will consist of the President of the Guild of Food Writers and celebrated author Orlando Murrin, expert food and drink journalist Melanie Giandzi, and Francis Clarke, managing director of Trewithen Dairy.

The contest is a chance to show off your prowess in the kitchen. - Credit: Trewithen Dairy

Bakers have a free rein – any size goes, with points awarded for creativity, presentation and decoration. The competition is open to all baked goods, from classic sponges to doughnuts, cupcakes to brownies.

Francis Clarke adds: “We love nothing more than seeing our products used in innovative ways and getting tagged in baking photos on social media. Last year’s Trewly Big Bake was a roaring success so we’re all eagerly waiting to see what colourful creations bakers have in store for us this year. We’re looking for entries which capture the sense of fun and vibrancy of our Sweet Shop Scone Revolution.”

There’s an array of prizes, including a Cornish clotted cream hamper from Trewithen Dairy, a baking lover’s dream from Hobbycraft, an assortment of flour from Britain’s leading speciality flour producer, Matthews Cotswold Flour, the Vanilla cookbook and parcel of real vanilla products from LittlePod and a Taste of the West award-winning flapjack box from Flapjackery.

Expert food and drink journalist Melanie Giandzi is one of the judges. - Credit: Trewithen Dairy

To enter this free competition, simply visit the Trewithen Dairy website and enter with images and an entry description. Bakers are encouraged to upload their creations to Instagram using the hashtag #TrewlyBigBake.

Melanie Giandzi concludes: “Whether you’re a self-taught master or doing it just for fun, we want to see your bake of choice with a sweet shop twist. It might be flavours inspired by school days’ nostalgia or a showstopper bordered by a cascade of colourful treats… the sky’s the limit!”