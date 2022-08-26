Doc Martin's surgery for sale in Cornwall

The home used for filming in Port Isaac is currently on the market for just over a million pounds.

The cast and crew of beloved TV show Doc Martin have finished filming the tenth and final series. It will air later this year and promises to be a fond farewell to everyone's favourite grumpy GP. For the last 18 years, the show has made its home in Cornwall's Port Isaac, changing the lives of locals forever.

Now, John Bray and Partners Estate Agents are very pleased to announce that one of the key filming locations is for sale. Fern Cottage will be recognisable to many as the surgery where Doc Martin receives many of his patients. When not in use by the doctor, the Grade II listed cottage has been use as a holiday home, although would make for a comfortable residence with stunning views of the village and surrounding coastline.

The view from Fern Cottage window - Credit: Drew Shearwood / JB Estates

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Location: Port Isaac, PL29 3RG

Guide Price: £1,150,000

The Property

Fern Cottage is well presented and finished to a very high standard throughout. The cottage comprises two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a modern galley kitchen, a separate dining room and a living room with an original fireplace and log burner respectively, and every principal room takes full advantage of the breath-taking sea and Harbour views. Outside, Fern Cottage benefits from off-road car parking, a sun terrace and an elevated rear garden to the rear that enjoys stunning sea views and an ideal spot for alfresco dining.

The dining room of Fern Cottage - Credit: JB Estates

The Location

Port Isaac is a popular holiday destination and residential village on the rugged North Cornwall coast, famed for its historic fishing harbour, quaint winding streets and scenic coastal walks. Loved by millions as Portwenn in ITV’s Doc Martin and the birthplace of The Fisherman’s Friends, Port Isaac has a number of good places to eat and drink, all within walking distance of Fern Cottage. These include two of Nathan Outlaw's eateries. Other notable restaurants and pubs include The Port Gaverne Hotel and The Stargazy Inn, The Mote and The Golden Lion. Most everyday shopping requirements can be met in Port Isaac but the market town of Wadebridge, with an inspiring collection of independent shops, is only about 8 miles distant.

The Master Bedroom - Credit: JB Estates

To View

Viewings are strictly by appointment on changeover days whilst the property is still being used as a holiday let. You can arrange a viewing and find more details on johnbrayestates.co.uk/properties-for-sale

The familiar view from the Doc's surgery across 'Portwenn' to the 'school' where the Doc's wife, Louisa was a teacher - Credit: Drew Shearwood / JB Estates



