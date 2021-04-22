Your guide to creating the ideal outdoor living space

Promotion

How a garden room can give your family the additional space they need.

Ian Waddingham from Fresco Living in Brighton reveals how a bespoke garden room can help you build a home to suit your changing lifestyle.

Q: Why choose a garden room extension?

A: The lockdowns caused by Covid-19 has led to us spending more time at home than ever, to both work and live, and completely changed the way we use our houses. A garden room can help you build a multifunctional home ideal for your new routine.

They can also offer more design freedom than a loft conversion or extension. For example, you can install solar panels on your annexe to supply your home with sustainable energy.

Q: Can a garden room add value to a property?

A: Absolutely. It can increase your property’s sale value and is a worthwhile investment for the future. It’s a room that will grow with you as your family and needs change.

Q: Do you need planning permission for a garden room?

A: Most garden rooms are permitted developments, meaning you don’t need planning approval. We make our garden rooms using non-combustible aluminium cladding, meaning we can build less than a metre from your home’s boundary line, without the risk of fire spread, helping you to make the most of your garden space.

However, the type and size of the garden room plus the type, size and location of your property will dictate if you require planning permission or building regulations approval. We’ll conduct a home visit to assess the site and offer our advice to make planning simple and stress-free.

Q: What can I use my garden room for?

A: There’s much misguidance on what you can and can’t build in your garden – which is why we encourage clients to call us so we can help set the record straight.

You can use your garden room for the occasional sleepover, fit a bathroom and even install a BBQ, bar, or hot tub subject to obtaining the correct advice/approvals which we can assist with. You may also want to turn your garden room into a home office, to create space where you can focus and work efficiently, or create a lounge and entertainment centre for you to host loved ones or where the children can play. One client used their garden room to create an outside snooker hall!

Soundproof your annexe and use it as a recording space, art studio or band practice area, without disturbing your neighbours. It’s also the perfect area to build a wellness room, equipped with a home gym, yoga, and meditation area.

Q: How can I design my garden room to suit my tastes?

A: Explore our concept sketches for inspiration for the shape of your garden room. Our interior architects can help you plan the layout, maximise space and make your vision a reality. We’ll advise how best to achieve the look you want, most cost-effectively.

We offer a range of external claddings, available in light to dark wood grains, and can colour match your garden room to fit with the rest of your home or choose any colour you like.

All our bi-fold windows and doors are triple glazed for maximum thermal efficiency. Your garden room will be well-insulated and cosy, no matter the time of year.

Q: How long will my garden room last?

A: We use modern construction methods to create high-quality, eco-friendly structures, built to last. We use durable light gauge steel and robust, low-maintenance and non-combustible aluminium cladding. The finish ensures your garden room is protected against all the elements and remains looking its best for longer.

Q: How long will my garden room take to install?

A: The garden room arrives in panels and is quick to assemble. We can easily carry them through the house which is great for terrace properties or homes with no rear entrance. We’ll install a concrete slab to build on.

This allows us to build on any ground condition and saves money on ground materials. Once the concrete is set, it takes less than a week to install, then you can sit back and enjoy your new space.

Speak with a member of the team to help get your project underway. We’ll help you find exactly what you’re looking for and create a stunning garden room that looks amazing, suits your needs, and lasts for a lifetime.

