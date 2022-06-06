6 steps to designing a luxurious dressing room

Promotion

Interiors by Ingrid designed a bespoke dressing room with stunning decorative and architectural features for a property in Alderley Edge - Credit: DA.VE + CO

Having a dedicated space to get dressed is the ultimate home luxury.

But a dressing room is much more than a glorified walk-in wardrobe – it can enhance your day-to-day life and add value to your property, according to Cheshire-based interior designer, Ingrid Sirova.

“One of the great joys of a bespoke dressing room is that it can make your life easier through organisation and order, and as a result improve your wellbeing,” says Ingrid, whose company, Interiors by Ingrid, specialises in high-end interior design and architecture.

Stylish seating and a full-length mirror bring the interior design together - Credit: Interiors by Ingrid

“A dressing room is an opportunity to design a space that reflects your personality. It’s an expression of your identity, just like when you wear your favourite clothes, so it’s only natural to want to display your belongings in a way that is appropriate to their value.”

Below, Ingrid shares six key steps to creating a luxurious dressing room.

1) Consider the layout

With any interior design, it's important to balance aesthetics with practicality. “When thinking about wardrobe space, make sure everything is as visible as possible so you can enjoy the display of your clothes and accessories, but also so you know exactly what you have and where to find it,” Ingrid says.

As well as wardrobes, Ingrid suggests incorporating an island or seating area to elevate the look and functionality of the room. “If space allows, a bespoke dressing room island can add storage and double-up as a seat and stylish design feature,” she says. “I also recommend including a dressing table and full-height mirror to make getting ready feel like a lavish experience.”

2) Maximise storage space

One of the most crucial components of any dressing room is well-designed storage. “From long hanging for dresses, deep drawers for delicate knitwear, to a lit stiletto or handbag display, use clever cabinetry and shelving systems to give each item a home,” Ingrid says.

She recommends making the most of every inch available by investing in bespoke, built-in storage solutions. "Sliding wardrobe doors with mirrors are space-saving and look elegant,” she says. “If you have a tall ceiling, take advantage of it by hanging a second rod extra-high and use it to store out of season clothes.”

3) Use a mixture of lighting

Hanging a feature light above the island makes an eye-catching focal point - Credit: Interiors by Ingrid

A well-lit dressing room needs to include a mixture of feature, ambient and task lighting. Ingrid emphasises how the fitting, placement and even the bulb brightness must complement the overall design. "The lighting works in conjunction with the materials, room size and furniture layout – it’s only when these elements come together that a room benefits from harmony and effortless fluidity of design.”

A great example of transformational lighting is demonstrated in a recent dressing room renovation by Interiors by Ingrid on a property in Alderley Edge. “Lit recessed ceilings were used to add depth and height, while a chandelier created a stunning focal point over the island,” Ingrid explains.

4) Add smart tech

Smart home automation is becoming increasingly popular with homeowners who want to elevate their interiors and make their daily routines more convenient. But more importantly, these additions can also add value to your home and reduce utility costs.

“Incorporating smart tech into your dressing area and bedroom will allow you to automate lighting, window treatments, heating and air conditioning, which will bring the whole design together while helping to lower your energy bills,” says Ingrid.

5) Create a sense of unity and flow

Ingrid recommends bespoke, built-in storage to make the most of the space available - Credit: DA.VE + CO

From the colour of the walls to the cabinetry handles, each design choice adds to the ambience of the space. “A sophisticated master suite scheme is all about sensual fabrics and dramatic textures in a soothing, rich colour palette,” says Ingrid. “A well-designed interior will subconsciously improve your mood and aid relaxation.”

She suggests opening up the master suite by removing doors and using handcrafted room dividers or oversized pocket doors instead. “The rooms are directly linked so it’s crucial to sustain continuity, which can be achieved through architectural design and using the same floor material, cabinetry finishes and brassware.”

6) Use an interior designer

An experienced interior designer will take time to gain an in-depth understanding of the way you live, and how you want to use the space. They can also advise on the budget, co-ordinate the work and monitor progress against the time, cost and quality benchmarks.

"We can manage the project from conception through to completion to ensure the very best outcome,” says Ingrid. “I aim to open my clients’ eyes to ideas and possibilities they may not have thought of, making the design process inspirational, educational and rewarding.”

To find out more about Interiors by Ingrid, visit interiorsbyingrid.co.uk.



